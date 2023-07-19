LA Times Today: The most famous extinction event in the planet’s history is happening again — in Santa Cruz
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
In the last 500 million years, Earth has experienced a handful of mass extinctions, causing nearly all of life to disappear in the blink of an eye.
Now, scientists at UC Santa Cruz are recreating the planet’s most famous extinction event to find out why one plant survived when everything else was wiped out.
L.A. Times science and medicine reporter Corinne Purtill explained what we’re learning from ferns.
Now, scientists at UC Santa Cruz are recreating the planet’s most famous extinction event to find out why one plant survived when everything else was wiped out.
L.A. Times science and medicine reporter Corinne Purtill explained what we’re learning from ferns.