Did you wave at Saturn this summer? Now you can see what you look like from nearly 900 million miles away. NASA has released the final image of that rare photograph -- made possible by the fact that Saturn was back-lighted by the sun. Not only are Earth and the moon visible in the lower right portion of the picture, Venus and Mars appear in the upper left. Seven of Saturn's moons also appear in the portrait, which is a mosaic of 141 wide-angle images.