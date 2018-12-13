On Christmas Eve, Santa delivers presents ... and a few extra heart attacks

To examine heart attack risk on Christmas Eve, the researchers tallied the number of myocardial infarctions (the medical term for a heart attack) on every Dec. 24 between 1998 and 2013, as well as for the two weeks before and after the holiday, to provide a baseline. On average, Swedes suffered 50.3 heart attacks per day during the baseline period, and 69.1 per day on Dec. 24.