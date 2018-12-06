Ancient ancestor of the bacteria that causes plague found in 5,000-year-old human remains

The third major outbreak, known as the Modern Plague, took root in China in the 1860s. It popped up again in Hong Kong in 1894 and spread to port cities around the world over the next 20 years, carried by stowaway rats on steamships. It was during this pandemic that scientists discovered the bacterial source of the disease, and that it is spread by fleas that pick it up from rats and pass it on to humans. Even with that knowledge, however, plague still managed to cause 10 million deaths.