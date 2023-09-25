LA Times Today: This space artist changed the way we see the universe
Artist Jon Lomberg has provided us with a deeper understanding of our galaxy, after he completed the most accurate painting of the Milky Way ever created.
Lomberg’s work on the 13-part docuseries “The Cosmos” earned him an Emmy Award, and an asteroid is named in his honor for his contributions to science.
L.A. Times science reporter Corinne Purtill recently wrote about his career. Jon Lomberg joined Lisa McRee for a look back on his achievements.
