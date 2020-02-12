How NASA will bring a little bit of Mars back to Earth

When NASA’s Mars 2020 rover blasts off this summer, it will mark the first step of an ambitious plan to bring pieces of the red planet back to Earth.

The new rover will collect samples of Martian rock and soil that will later be retrieved and launched into space so they can begin their interplanetary journey.

These samples will be a game-changer in understanding our next-door neighbor, scientists say. NASA rovers have already found that Mars once had water and the right chemical ingredients to be friendly to life. But figuring out whether life ever actually existed there is a much trickier question — one that can only be answered by subjecting pieces of the red planet to cutting-edge instruments on Earth.

If successful, the joint effort between NASA and the European Space Agency will be humanity’s first round-trip visit to another planet. Here’s how it will work: