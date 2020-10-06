Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Science

3 scientists share Nobel physics prize for cosmology finds

A gold Nobel Prize medal.
(Fernando Vergara/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 6, 2020
3:17 AM
The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Tuesday that Briton Roger Penrose will receive half of this year’s prize “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.”

Goran K. Hansson, the academy’s secretary-general, said German Reinhard Genzel and American Andrea Ghez will receive the second half of the prize “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.”

It is common for several scientists who worked in related fields to share the prize. Last year’s prize went to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles for theoretical work about the early moments after the Big Bang, and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering a planet outside our solar system.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

Science

The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

ScienceWorld & Nation
