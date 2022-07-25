What does self-care look like to you? We want to know
Self-care evokes images of face masks, smoothie drinking and “treating yo’ self” to a new whatever at the mall.
But we want to know what self-care actually looks like on a day-to-day basis. Is it taking a nap? Drinking an extra glass of water? Buying a candle? (That last one was a joke).
How do you show yourself grace or patience, and above all, practice self-care?
