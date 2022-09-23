The Webb Space Telescope takes a striking image of Neptune

Share
Neptune has got the rings.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has provided an image of Neptune that shows the planet’s rings — the clearest view of the rings of this distant planet in more than 30 years.
NASA’s Voyager 2 became the first spacecraft to observe Neptune during its flyby in 1989. In addition to several bright, narrow rings, the Webb image clearly shows Neptune’s fainter dust bands.
