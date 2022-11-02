LA Times Today: Why this UCLA professor is studying female animals to gain insights into women’s health

According to the U.S. National Institute of Health, research on diseases that primarily affect women like endometriosis and rheumatoid arthritis are underfunded.



But one UCLA cardiologist is now studying female animals to learn more about health problems in female humans.



L.A. Times science reporter Corinne Purtill wrote about her groundbreaking work.