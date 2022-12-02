LA Times Today: Inside the V.A.’s heroic efforts to find a cure for lung cancer

Over the past three decades, lung cancer deaths have decreased dramatically nationwide. And yet, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.



The V.A. has been at the forefront of advancing care and treatments. Veterans participate in clinical trials that help expand screening programs and develop lifesaving drugs. As part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, we recently got an inside look at the V.A.’s lung precision oncology program and its heroic efforts to find a cure.