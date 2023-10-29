sebastienmarkoc.com

Sébastien Markoc, a veteran in the interior decoration industry, established his architecture and interior design agency in 2013, bringing over 15 years of experience to his own venture. His approach to each project is as unique as a prototype, blending client needs with his artistic vision to achieve well-being and harmony.

Markoc’s work reflects modernity and 20th-century artistic influences, evident in volume articulation, lighting, textures, and furniture choices, resulting in elegant and distinctive spaces. In 2018, he was recognized as one of the top 10 designers to follow by Deavita (France) and has garnered substantial media coverage.

His agency has successfully revamped over 50 houses and apartments, with a focus on his last five projects in the Los Angeles area. During his first two years in the U.S. (2021-2023), he concentrated on establishing his agency and building a local design community, actively engaging with architects and designers from both French and American backgrounds. Markoc is committed to mentoring emerging designers and architects.

One notable project involved transforming a former garage into a charming guest house in Los Angeles. Inspired by traditional Greek architecture and Balinese house interiors, the design features curved niches and doors, limestone paint, and a unique blend of travertine stone and hardwood flooring.

The master bathroom boasts a skylight, marble surfaces, and handmade terra cotta scallop tiles from Morocco. The kitchen incorporates custom-made arches and a Zellige backsplash.

The result is a peaceful oasis with abundant natural light that perfectly blends global design influences with local charm.

