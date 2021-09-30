Go Out, Be Safe, Have Fun!

Whether you’re vaccinated, plan to be, or still unsure, one thing’s for certain - vaccinated folks can do a lot more these days in Southern California and across the globe, especially if you’re willing to keep a mask handy.

You’ll find plenty of things to do in and around Southern California, from strolling along the beach getting your daily dose of sunshine and vitamin D to enjoying an outdoor concert at one of the region’s newly reopened venues.

Your ticket to entertainment Thankfully, theatre and music are once again alive and well in our area. Reserve a seat at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa or Pantages Theatre, where must-see again “Hamilton” plays through the beginning of January 2022. Enjoy “My Fair Lady” this October at the immense Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame. The Pantages and Dolby offer season tickets to their Broadway in Hollywood shows, which feature such upcoming musicals as “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “Pretty Woman” and “Tootsie.” And remember to support smaller local theatres, as well, as they begin to open their doors.

We all feel a little safer outside these days, so why not spend a night under the stars at the Hollywood Bowl, where crowd-pleasers like Andrea Bocelli are on tap October 24. Since July, The Bowl’s operated at full capacity. They require masks and encourage patrons who can get vaccinated. They still serve food and wine, with James Beard Award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne at the helm.

Consider a cruise

After a year-and-a-half hiatus, many cruise lines resumed sailing. Guidelines include vaccinations, pre-cruise COVID tests and masks worn in certain areas on board the ship. This fall and winter, cruises depart SoCal ports to destinations including the sunblessed Mexican Riviera and beyond. If you’re not ready to venture so far from your comfort zone, consider a local harbor cruise in Marina del Rey or Newport Harbor. Quench your thirst for travel with a short trip to Catalina Island aboard Catalina Express. Or consider a ride on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner® to San Diego, Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo.

Dine al fresco

Wherever you live, you’ve probably noticed the evolution from indoor to outdoor dining due to the pandemic. Last year, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti launched L.A. Al Fresco to help restaurants weather the first storm of closures, but the program has thrived and continues. From Little Tokyo to Newport Beach, opportunities to eat outdoors continue to expand. Grab a few friends you haven’t seen in a while or switch it up with your significant other and safely enjoy a meal outside. If you still prefer to dine in your own backyard, they’ve got that covered, too. You’ll discover nearly as many ways to order take-out and delivery in Southern California as there are types of cuisine.

Whether watching your favorite stars perform at local venues or dining at nearby restaurants under the stars, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to get away from home and out on the town.