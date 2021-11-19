Looking for a Medicare Advantage Plan? SCAN Health Plan® is here to help.

Annual Medicare enrollment has begun for 2022. Choosing healthcare coverage for yourself is an important decision that will impact your health, quality of life - and your budget.

So, what should you look for in a health plan? First and foremost, look for coverage for the services you use the most. Then, if there are specific doctors you want to see, you’ll need to find out if they are part of the plan’s provider network.

You will also want to look for:

• Prescription drug coverage: Look up your medications on a plan’s formulary (their list of covered drugs) to find out if they’re covered and what the copayments will be. This year, SCAN is offering Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs at $0 copay for many of their plans*.

• Special Needs Health Plans: SCAN Balance (HMO SNP) is designed for people diagnosed with diabetes and offers select insulin at $0 copay**.

• Benefits beyond what original Medicare provides: These can include transportation service, dental and vision care, gym membership, in-home services, and more. For 2022, SCAN is offering even more benefits, like a free FitBit® and enhanced tech benefits, to keep your Medicare moving forward.

• Award-winning service you can count on: A health plan with locally based representatives who are both knowledgeable and helpful can make all the difference.

• Customer support in your own language: Speak with a licensed agent over the phone, browse the website, and request for documents and reference materials in your preferred language.

As one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, SCAN Health Plan has been keeping seniors healthy and independent for over 44 years. SCAN plans include the benefits and services designed to do just that. Learn more at scanhealthplan.com or talk to a SCAN representative at (855) 470-7226 (TTY: 711).

*$0 copay for Tier 1 Preferred and Tier 2 Generic drugs at SCAN Preferred pharmacies and with mail-order only.

**$0 Insulin available in the SCAN Balance (HMO SNP) Plan only; Only Humalog®, Humulin®, Lantus®, Lyumjev®, and Toujeo® are available.

Benefits listed may vary by plan and not all benefits listed may be available in each SCAN plan; call SCAN for more information. SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare Contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal. Y0057_SCAN_12734_2021F_M 09292021

