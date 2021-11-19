MemorialCare’s Extensive Health System is Accessible for all of Southern California

During a difficult year and a half to begin the 2020s, we’ve learned much about the way we interact with our health care provider. Many of these lessons have been positive ones, about how and where we receive care and providing stories of the successes of the community care model. MemorialCare, with care facilities throughout Southern Los Angeles and Orange Counties, has been at the forefront of providing accessible, next-generation care.

A health provider featuring four regional hospitals and over 225 health care locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties, MemorialCare is nearby, convenient, and an important lifeline for many. When pandemic-based restrictions effectively shut down Southern California, MemorialCare, like many organizations, pivoted to an almost entirely remote model. Today, this technology-driven system remains in place with the addition of reintegrated in-care support as the pandemic eases. Now, a hybrid of in-person care when necessary and virtual care when convenient offers increased ease for seniors, resulting in positive health outcomes.

MemorialCare’s health model has always been based on locality and ease of use, providing award-winning care to Southern Californians for more than 100 years. Choosing one of the 200+ physicians in MemorialCare Medical Group means accessing a broad spectrum of care, from routine physical health management with a personalized touch to state-of-the-art healthcare featuring award-winning specialists and advanced treatments at its clinics and medical centers, regardless of the patient’s needs. And, with medical centers spanning the region, patients will not have to travel far for care - a convenience for some and a medical necessity for others.

While MemorialCare has worked to provide the best care for its patients, this resolve was accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system served the community with vaccination sites across Orange and Los Angeles counties and continues to work under FDA guidelines for the booster rollout, further bolstering its place as a top provider in Southern California’s medical community.

During this year’s open enrollment period for Medicare (Oct. 15 through Dec. 7), MemorialCare has positioned itself as a primary resource for seniors who have questions about the oft-complicated signup process. With two dedicated experts ready to answer Medicare questions in real time, MemorialCare is offering their knowledge and expertise prior to decision making. Along with one-on-one consultation, MemorialCare’s experts are holding several online seminars during open enrollment, hoping to take the guesswork out of signing up for a Medicare plan - often a must for first-time users of the system or those looking to change their plan or provider. More information and signups are available at memorialcare.org/aboutmedicare. Potential patients will also find valuable resources, including phone numbers and email addresses that connect directly to real people, not automated services.

MemorialCare, a nonprofit integrated health system that includes leading hospitals - Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, and Saddleback Medical Center; award-winning medical groups - MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; Select Health Plan; and convenient outpatient health centers, urgent care centers, imaging centers, breast centers, surgical centers, physical therapy centers and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles Counties. For information on finding a primary care physician or a health center, visit choosememorialcare.org.

To learn more about Medicare or speak with our Medicare Education Specialists:

Visit memorialcare.org/aboutmedicare or call

Jose Juarez: 866-407-0695

Cheryl Hirtler: 866-407-2021

