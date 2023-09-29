Fall in Southern California Offers So Much for Seniors

Experts featured on these pages and beyond agree - a key component of living healthfully later in life is to get out of your home and away from your routine to try new and interesting things.

The simple act of breaking free of a routine allows for a broadened perspective, more exercise, the chance to meet new friends and an overall feeling of contentment - all important factors of wellness as we age. Southern California offers myriad opportunities to do so, but there’s often so much to do, it can seem overwhelming. Here’s a variety of best bets all across the region - pick one, and have fun!

OCTOBER

Oct. 11: Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo-Eastern L.A. Edition

Hailed as the premier event for senior healthy living, the Golden Future Expo brings its speakers, workshops, exhibits and giveaways to Commerce. The event, which is free to those 50-plus, is a great way to connect with other seniors, providers, services and community. The Golden Future Expo also makes stops in Long Beach (Oct. 28) Anaheim (Nov. 17) and Culver City (Dec. 2).

Commerce Hotel and Casino, 6121 Telegraph Rd., Commerce 90040 goldenfutureseniorexpo.com

Oct. 17: Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

The smash Broadway show arrives at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, and it’s a can’t-miss. The 12-time Tony-nominated show, chronicling the path of the Temptations from the streets to the top of the charts, is full of heart, drama, brotherhood, and most of all, the unforgettable music of the 1960s. Tickets start at just $25.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa 92626 scfta.org

Oct 21-22: 77th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival

A true fun-for-everyone event, the Pismo Beach Clam Festival is back for 2023 and as charming as it has been for over three-quarters of the century. Featuring parades, live music, food, and fun, there’s activities for all ages, from a sunlight stroll during the Clam Festival Wine Walk to a free clam rescue event for the grandkids. Best of all, the setting is some of California’s most pristine and picturesque coastline. experiencepismobeach.com

NOVEMBER

Nov. 14: Mamma Mia! 25th Anniversary Tour

The enchanting musical featuring Abba classics is back for its 25th anniversary and is as fun as it was when it premiered, defining the concept of the “jukebox musical.” Showing through early December at the historic Hollywood Pantages theater, the production is sure to delight with its multi-generational love story and upbeat disco soundtrack.

Hollywood Pantages Theater, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles 90028 broadwayinhollywood.com

Nov. 28: Torrance Memorial Medical Center’s 40th Annual Holiday Festival

For 40 years, Torrance Memorial has held this multi-day event, which features a holiday season kickoff for the whole family. In addition to ticketed events like a fashion show and gala dinner, the event features public hours to shop, see beautiful decorations, dine and ring in the holiday cheer. Special free senior hours include Wed., Nov. 29, and Thurs., Nov 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Torrance Memorial, 23701 Camino Del Sol, Torrance 90505 torrancememorialfoundation.org/holiday-festival

