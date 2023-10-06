How to Choose the Medicare Plan you Deserve

When it comes to picking a Medicare Advantage plan, having choices can be a good thing.

And from October 15 through December 7, Medicare-eligible adults can choose their health plans for 2024 during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). If you’re not yet a Medicare Advantage member - or if you already have a plan but are interested in finding out whether there’s a better fit for you - now’s the time to look at what the plans will be offering for the coming year.

So, how do you make the right choice? Having a clear idea of what you want and need from your health plan is a good place to start. Here are three questions to consider when shopping for a Medicare Advantage plan for 2024†:

1) Are my regular medications covered, and what will they cost me? Check the plan’s drug formulary (list of covered drugs) to find out. Check, too, to see if any brand name drugs are available for low copays. In 2024, SCAN will offer many popular brand-name drugs for either $0 or $11 per month, depending on the plan1.

2) Are there plans that focus on what matters most to me and my health? If you have diabetes, for example, SCAN Balance (HMO C-SNP) plans include benefits and services to help you manage your diabetes, including $0 covered insulins2. In 2024, SCAN will also offer plans tailored to women: SCAN Inspired by Women for Women (HMO), and to members of the LGBTQ+ community: SCAN Affirm, partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO)3.

3) What extra benefits are included? There is more to staying healthy than going to the doctor. Included extras such as dental care, fitness membership, and vision care with eyewear add more value for you. As one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, SCAN Health Plan has been keeping seniors healthy and independent for more than 45 years. We invite you to learn more about SCAN’s award-winning service and variety of plan options.

Call SCAN today: (855) 586-7226 (TTY: 711) or visit: scan2024.com

†Benefits listed may vary by plan and not all beneﬁts listed may be available in each SCAN plan; call SCAN for more information.

1$0 or $11 copay refers to a one-month supply of drugs Tier 6 drugs in SCAN’s Formulary. Copay may change during Coverage Gap. For additional medications on Tier 6, please refer to your “Drug List” (Formulary).

2The $0 copay for select insulins applies to members who do not qualify for a program that helps pay for your drugs (“Extra Help”). Only are available. You won’t pay more than $0 for a one-month supply of each insulin product covered by our plan on our “Drug List” (Formulary), no matter what cost-sharing tier it’s on. You won’t pay more than $35 for a one-month supply of each insulin product covered through a coverage determination, appeal, or transition.

3SCAN Inspired by Women for Women is an HMO plan designed for women and SCAN Affirm Partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health is an HMO plan designed for LGBTQ+ beneficiaries but both plans are available to anyone who qualifies for Medicare. SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract.

Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.

Y0057_SCAN_20891_2024_M 09122023

