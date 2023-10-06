More and More People are Enrolling in Medicare Part C plans – One Big Reason is the Benefits and Perks

Medicare Advantage - an addition to Original Medicare that rolled out in the late 1990s - has changed the scope of the ambitious government program. It’s now reported that well over half of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in some kind of Medicare Advantage (Part C) plan with a larger share of the eligible population electing to do so every year. But why are they so popular?

A large reason, according to continued research by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), is the additional benefits or perks that the Advantage plans offer. Well beyond the basic offerings of Original Medicare’s Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (doctor’s visits) plans, Advantage plans offer benefits that are both familiar to those used to being on employer- sponsored health coverage and valuable fringe benefits that make any additional premiums very manageable. But what kinds of benefits are common, and what else is available?

The ‘Big Four’

According to KFF, in 2023, virtually every Medicare Advantage plan holder in the seven largest purveyors of coverage (95%) offered some form of vision, dental, hearing and fitness benefit.

These benefits, not included in Original Medicare, are generally thought of as universally important for aging populations. Vision coverage typically includes exams and checkups with an optometrist, an allowance for lenses or contacts, and often free or discounted frames. Dental coverage almost universally covers cleanings, exams, and x-rays (99% of plans), while other benefits vary widely but can include fillings, root canals, and other more complicated procedures.

Some plans even cover dentures or other types of tooth replacement, though typically with some kind of copay.

Hearing exams and other preventative hearing tests and procedures are almost universally covered by Medicare Advantage as well. Many plans also include large discounts on hearing aids, including those with the latest Bluetooth connectivity.

(hedgehog94 - stock.adobe.com)

Fitness benefits are widespread among Medicare Advantage members. Programs like Silver Sneakers, Silver & Fit or Renew Active offer fitness classes both in-person and virtually and help with fitness planning for different activity levels, and in some cases, mental fitness activities, brain training, and memory aids. Fitness programs can have an additional social benefit as seniors can step out of their routines and interact with others.

Bountiful Benefits

While the four pillars mentioned above are common to almost every plan, there are many other perks that are covered fully or partially by most plans. Commonly, KFF reported that most plans included over-the-counter medication and wellness savings (84% of plans); telehealth visits or remote health monitoring (72%); and healthy meals or nutrition benefits (71%).

Less common benefits include specialty services like acupuncture, included in 45% of plans, and transportation benefits, which are offered by 39% of plans. Some plans are beginning to offer additional benefits, including in-home supportive care, bathroom support services and equipment and caregiving, though these are not covered by the majority of the plans examined by KFF.

An Evolving Network of Help

Looking at the perks provided to a majority of Medicare Advantage recipients shows breadth across the care model and that Medicare Advantage plans vary widely, especially in Southern California. More recently, Medicare Advantage plans have been tailored to specific cohorts. Some plans, like those offered by

Irvine-based Bright Health through its Brand New Day division, have specialized Advantage plans that are designed to manage chronic conditions. Long Beach’s SCAN also offers tailored plans, including their SCAN Inspired by Women for Women, and SCAN Affirm, partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health for those identifying as LGBTQIA+. Other healthcare providers even offer plans that provide benefits for Eastern traditional medicine.

Perks For All

Regardless of health history or medical needs, those searching for Medicare Advantage plans have more choices than ever. KFF notes that the average U.S. Medicare enrollee has access to 43 different Medicare Advantage plans during this Annual Enrollment period - more than ever before. For individuals looking to tailor their coverage to individual needs and reap the benefit of healthy competition, it’s never been a better time to search for a Part C plan.

- Alan LaGuardia

