More From Your Plan: For Almost 40 Years, Brand New Day Has Helped Southern Caifornians

For almost 40 years, Brand New Day has been providing Medicare Advantage plans designed specifically for Southern Californians.

Brand New Day, a Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) HMO, is dedicated entirely to serving California - and only California - seniors. This keen focus gives the company a unique understanding of the healthcare needs of the region’s residents while also having staff on hand who speak its members’ languages.

“We know Southern California, and more importantly, we know the seniors who live here,” said Shawn Dewers, senior vice president and national business leader at Brand New Day. “We have built our plans to make sure that the people we serve have the health benefits they need, along with all the extras they deserve.”

Brand New Day offers a variety of plans in Southern California counties that are carefully designed for its diverse population. The range of plans available allows the company to make good on its aim to ensure its members have access to any level of care they might need.

Brand New Day’s most popular plan is its Classic Care I Plan, designed for seniors who want a comprehensive plan that will help them keep their bodies and budgets healthy. The Classic Care I plan offers $0 premiums, comprehensive prescription drug benefits, and free gym membership.

The Part B Savings Plan is a great option for healthy, active seniors who are looking to maintain their health. The Savings Plan also lets members save on their premiums with a generous $125 monthly rebate. For those who need ongoing care to help manage a chronic condition, its Embrace plans offer extra benefits to help them feel their best.

Brand New Day’s Embrace plans are Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) that offer comprehensive clinical services, including $0 copay hospital stays, for seniors with cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure, or diabetes. Members who choose an Embrace plan will also receive one-on-one consultations with a clinical coach to help them coordinate their care and keep their health on track.

Managing the health of those with special needs is one of Brand New Day’s many strong suits. Whatever the member’s health needs, Brand New Day’s Medicare Advantage plans offer added benefits beyond Original Medicare. As costs continue to increase, extra benefits at no extra cost can add up to significant savings for seniors on fixed budgets. “We choose our supplemental benefits carefully. We want our members to have as many healthy days as possible - and to really enjoy them!” said Shaina Popkin, regional VP of sales for Brand New Day.

Added benefits include comprehensive dental, vision, and hearing coverage, including hearing aids. Most plans also provide allowances for over-the-counter drugs and supplies, eyewear, transportation to medical appointments. For those seniors who love to travel, plans also include up to $50,000 in worldwide emergency coverage.

To help ensure that Medicare shoppers find the plan that’s right for them, Brand New Day has local sales to assist seniors in their search. The company’s sales agents are true experts on Medicare and Brand New Day’s Medicare Advantage plans in particular. Because the agents are based in the region, they also have a thorough understanding of its population, geography and medical providers.

A knowledgeable sales team is a lifeline for seniors, whether they’re brand-new to Medicare or navigating annual changes. It means that enrollees can trust that they are in good hands when searching for a plan with Brand New Day.

Brand New Day’s dedication to Southern California seniors extends beyond the scope of healthcare. Being based in one of the most diverse regions in the United States, the company is committed to providing language services whenever possible, with an extra-strong focus on the Spanish-speaking population.

Popkin notes that the company’s sales and member services teams work to provide warm and culturally appropriate assistance. “From their very first interaction with us, prospective and existing members are offered several different language options,” she said. “It’s important that our members be comfortable talking with us, and that they know they are understood.”

Brand New Day is an HMO / HMO SNP plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Brand New Day depends on contract renewal. Benefits vary by plan. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Some of the benefits mentioned may be a part of a special supplemental program for the chronically ill. Not all members qualify.

