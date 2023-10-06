Selecting the Right Medical Group Matters – This Healthcare Network Gives You More

At Regal, Lakeside and ADOC Medical Groups, we understand that quality care is more than just seeing your doctor when you’re sick. It’s also about having the right resources available when you need it. That’s why being part of the largest physician-led network in Southern California means more choices in finding the right doctor and healthcare that best fit your needs. We have been caring for the many diverse communities throughout SoCal for more than 30 years.

We have thousands of doctors and specialists to choose from and everyday resources that extend beyond the doctor’s office. With a focus on coordinated, whole-person care and disease prevention, we offer well-rounded support for you and your family through every stage of your unique health journey.

See why our members have chosen our network of doctors and hospitals:

• Largest doctor-led medical group in Southern California

• Comprehensive network of thousands of doctors and specialists

• Access to hundreds of local urgent care centers, labs and hospitals

• Free online health education, fitness classes and more

• Appointment preparation

• In-person online and telehealth visits

• Preventive care

• Patient resources and testing

• Contracted with most major health insurance plans

• 5-star rating in Standards of Excellencetm from America’s Physician Groups

We help you get the most out of your Medicare Did you know? Medicare Annual Enrollment is coming soon, beginning October 15 and ending December 7, 2023. We can help you discover how Medicare Advantage can help reduce your out of pocket health care expenses while also providing coverage for dental, hearing and other important services and care. And because Medicare benefits change every year, it’s important to have your benefits reviewed annually to make sure you still have the right coverage that meets your current needs for 2024.

Regal, Lakeside and ADOC are devoted to the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve. Our purpose is to better every life we touch through the way we care.

To learn more about our medical groups, our doctors or your Medicare health plan options for 2024, call (888) 734-5244. By calling this number you will be connected to a licensed agent.

