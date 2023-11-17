Live Healthy Your Way with Regal, Lakeside and ADOC Medical Groups

Medicare Open Enrollment has begun! October 15 – December 7, 2023.

We help you get the most out of your Medicare

If you’re new to Medicare or currently on Medicare, you can enroll or make changes during the Annual Enrollment Period. Medicare benefits change every year, so it’s important to have your benefits reviewed by a licensed insurance agent to ensure your coverage meets your needs for 2024. Make sure to also ask about Medicare Advantage plans, which can help reduce out-of-pocket expenses while providing coverage for dental, hearing, and other important services and care.

As a partner in health, Regal, Lakeside and ADOC Medical Groups are an ideal choice for healthcare in Southern California.

See why our members have chosen our network of doctors and hospitals:

• One of the largest doctor-led medical groups in Southern California• Comprehensive network of thousands of doctors and specialists• Access to hundreds of local urgent care centers, labs and hospitals• Free online health education, fitness classes and more• In-person, online and telehealth visits• Preventive care, appointment preparation, and patient resources• Contracted with most major health insurance plans• 5-star rating in Standards of Excellence™ from America’s Physician GroupsThe healthcare network that gives you more

Selecting the right medical group matters when it comes to your healthcare. At Regal, Lakeside and ADOC Medical Groups, we understand that quality care is more than just seeing your doctor when you’re sick. It’s also about having the right resources available when you need it. That’s why being part of our large network means more choices in finding the right doctor and healthcare that best fit your needs. We have been caring for the many communities throughout SoCal for more than 30 years.

With thousands of doctors and specialists to choose from and everyday resources that extend beyond the doctor’s office, you and your family will receive whole-person care and prevention through every stage of your health journey.

At Regal, Lakeside and ADOC, we are devoted to the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve. Our purpose is to better every life we touch through the way we care.

Learn more about our medical groups, doctors, or your Medicare health plan options for 2024 by calling (888) 734-5244, or visiting RegalMedicare.com.