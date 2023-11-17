MemorialCare offers local convenience and expert advice when choosing Medicare coverage for 2024

It’s November once again, which means it is time for this year’s Annual Enrollment Period. During this month, it can feel like Medicare enrollees need a kind of precognition – how do you plan for the year ahead, any health issues that may arise, and still get the best plan for your continued health and wellness?

While some may feel like you’d need a crystal ball to choose wisely, venerable Southern California not-for-profit healthcare provider MemorialCare offers a better way to help you decide. The health system, which features four hospitals, two medical groups, imaging centers and surgical centers in L.A. and Orange counties, also employs Medicare experts to aid you in making wise decisions about your coverage.

During the Annual Enrollment Period, which began October 15 and runs through December 7, individuals enrolled in Medicare can make changes in their Medicare plans and prescription drug coverage to better fit their needs. The changes take effect on the first day of 2024.

For those looking to make sound choices in their coverage, it’s important to consider factors such as age, long-term conditions, risk factors, and any health goals. All of these factors help paint your total health picture and can be useful in deciding what kind of changes to your coverage, if any, you’ll need to make in the next year.

With so many factors and different offerings, many find it easier and more comfortable to “shop local” – a vitally important part of Medicare coverage is ensuring you have access to the medical professionals you both need and want. And, given Southern California’s size, getting coverage that is conveniently located is also helpful. While many Medicare Advantage plans offer in-network health coverage, it’s always best to check that you won’t have to travel far and wide for any medical coverage needs that arise.

Since its founding over 100 years ago, MemorialCare, including MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians MemorialCare, has positioned itself as a vital, neighborhood-based lifeline for much of Southern California. The company’s health model has always been based on its locality, ease of use, and providing award-winning care. MemorialCare’s network of 300+ primary care providers and 2,000 specialists offer a broad range of services, from routine physical health management with a personalized touch to advanced treatments at its clinics and medical centers. With its medical centers spanning the region, patients never have to travel far for care.

During this year’s Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare, MemorialCare has positioned itself as a primary resource for seniors who have questions about the oft-complicated signup process. With its two dedicated experts ready to answer Medicare questions in real time, MemorialCare is offering their knowledge and expertise prior to decision making.

With options for one-on-one consultation without having to mire through automated menus, MemorialCare’s experts hope to take the guesswork out of signing up for a Medicare plan or modifying your coverage. Potential patients can also find valuable resources about the different kinds of Medicare options, including deciphering the sometimes confusing language of the program, making informed choices, and plotting the best path for your personal health success.

For questions about choosing the right coverage during Annual Enrollment Period, contact MemorialCare’s Medicare specialists Jose Juarez at (714) 640-7158 or Cheryl Hirtler at (714) 352-1119, or by visiting memorialcare.org/AEP.