Optum’s Dedicated Doctors Give Older People Resources, Support and a Positive Outlook on Retirement

Aging - it’s the ultimate inevitability of life. And, doing it with awareness and aplomb is such an often talked about concept that we’ve coined the phrase “aging gracefully.”

But what does it actually mean to age in good health, both mentally and physically?

Dr. Chris Nguyen – Internist and Geriatric Physician at Optum in Seal Beach

Christopher Nguyen M.D., a board-certified internist and board-certified geriatrics specialist with Optum in Seal Beach, says that one of the key factors to aging well is embracing your golden years.

“Aging gracefully, and with good health practices, gives seniors hope and allows them to say, ‘these may be my limitations, but there are so many amazing things I can do.’”

Dr. Nguyen’s experience with senior patients goes back over 20 years, and oftentimes he has seen those he cares for go through several stages of aging. He says that while some facets of getting older may not always be easy, there can be solace - and rewards - from aging gracefully.

Important among those benefits is a sense of community, something Dr. Nguyen says many elderly people lost over the three years as they dealt with the COVID-19 distancing mandates and the aftermath. “It’s been very challenging,” said Dr. Nguyen. “I still have a lot of patients who are fearful of leaving their homes.”

But, he says, those who are breaking these habits and facing their fears are experiencing better health outcomes, as one of the most important factors of healthy aging is finding - and maintaining - a sense of community.

“Seniors who are active and engage in social activity and intellectual, cognitive engagement age better,” said Dr. Nguyen.

“General practitioners and gerontologists sometimes forget the spiritual side,” he said. “Patients who have a purpose in life, such as volunteering at their church or group, find they have a community and a connection that gives their lives meaning.”

He encourages older people to find something - anything they want - that can offer them a sense of belonging and purpose to dictate better health outcomes, especially given the emotional isolation many seniors experienced during the beginning of the decade.

In addition, Dr. Nguyen says, while there’s no specific recipe to good health in older life, there is something that every senior can do: Use their body. “Stay active and move,” he said.

Movement, in any form, can improve health outcomes and dovetails into other tenets of aging gracefully, like eating healthier (providing nutrition for an active body), being involved (going out for a stroll or a fun game with a friend, family member or partner) and maintaining cognition (keeping the mind focused and sharp on an activity).

Of course, it’s vital to talk with your doctor before significantly increasing your activity level. This is especially important for those with underlying medical conditions - be sure to ask about the amounts and types of activities that may be best for you.

Dr. Nguyen says that maintaining and supporting cognition is something that is also vital to well-being. Singing, reading, even listening to music or having a conversation with a loved one is helpful in keeping the mind sharp and losing some of the fogginess that can occur even in mentally healthy older people.

Returning to aging gracefully, Dr. Nguyen approaches his patients with trust and openness. “I’m allowing to understand, be educated and educate themselves on their physical health - including their abilities and their limitations. I think when you do that, it promotes a better sense of well-being.”

In addition to this advice, Dr. Nguyen suggests older people develop trust and a relationship with their doctors. He has seen many patients through their aging journeys and has now even begun to see some of their children who have graduated into the geriatric system. Maintaining these relationships has led to many emotionally fulfilling experiences for both the patients and Dr. Nguyen, who can often be among the few familiar faces older patients see as they reach their 80s or 90s. “We become each other’s family,” he said.

“We give hugs. We talk about everything. They see pictures of my kids and we share our stories.” And, as a doctor working in Optum’s robust health model with its modern support and advanced care delivery, Dr. Nguyen has many options to aid his most important patients. He says the advanced tracking system for patient care has been incredibly useful to keep on top of a patient’s total health picture. He also cites Optum’s ability to offer mobile, in-house care as a bright spot for many elderly patients who have limited mobility or do not want to wait for hours in a crowded ER (especially if they have preexisting conditions or are immunocompromised).

Beyond any health technology, tracking or advanced model, though, it’s Optum’s doctors and their dedication that is tantamount to their amazing care, Dr. Nguyen says.

“The most important thing is the relationship you have with people,” he said. “For me, it’s extremely rewarding - that relationship you have with your patients and those around you.”