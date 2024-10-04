Dental Implants Can Have A Huge Impact – For Glen and Debbie, They Were a Dream Come True

Glenn was like so many people suffering through nagging discomfort and continual issues with their teeth. After years of suffering, and no clear path to relief, Glenn finally met someone else that had the same issues - and found a solution that would change his life.

Glenn was already fed up with his dental situation when he asked a neighbor why he had such great teeth. He wasn’t shocked when the neighbor told him that he had received a smile makeover including dental implants. However, he was pleasantly surprised to hear that it was a local dentist that did the work because he really needed to see someone who could help him.

Glenn was going through a tough spell in his life because of his teeth. He only had five of his original teeth left; the rest were either a partial or a bridge. He had had enough of the patchwork, the discomfort, the pain, and most of all, the embarrassment. All of these factors came to a head when his partial fell out in front of friends.

“I became depressed,” he said. “I felt like there was no help for me because I knew a couple of people who had full mouth makeovers that didn’t go so well, and I didn’t want that for me. I felt like it was a bit of a crapshoot as to whether the expensive and extensive dental work would be successful. The last thing I wanted was to go through all of that and either not be happy with the result or continue to su er with new dental problems.”

Glenn continued, “My neighbor’s smile looked incredible, and he said it was not an unpleasant experience at all with his dentist. He even said it was done in only a couple of visits! His dentist was Dr. Sean Mohtashami of the 4M Dental Implant Center, and he said he believed the doctor does free consultations. I excused myself to make a call.”

Knowing that his wife, Debbie, also had dental issues, Glenn decided to book consultations for both of them. “She too was tired of the patchwork and frequent dental visits,” he said. “She wasn’t in so much pain but wanted not to have to go to the dentist anymore for another procedure and then another. “We hoped that they could get everything fixed in a way that we didn’t have to keep going back over and over again.” For Glenn, meeting Dr. Mohtashami convinced him they were where they needed to be. “The doctor is a first-class gentleman, and his team is made up of wonderful people. They took a few X-rays and the doctor examined each of us. They worked up a treatment plan and showed us before and after photos of other clients they had treated with similar issues to ours. Everyone’s smile and expression said it all ... they were incredibly happy with the results.”

Glenn and Debbie were both candidates for full mouth reconstruction, with upper and lower, full-arch dental implants. They both knew that the days of cavities, root canals, and other dental problems and pains would soon be gone.

“My wife, Debbie, went first,” said Glenn. “Her smile turned out fantastic, and she said the procedure was easy. Every morning for the next week we admired her new smile. It looked and felt like it was too good to be true. I kept waiting for something to be wrong. But that didn’t happen, and I couldn’t wait for my turn!”

Both patients opted for IV sedation and slept through the entire procedure. “It was great,” Glenn said. “We went to sleep and woke up with beautiful new smiles. Four years later ... we feel the same!”

4M Dental offers a unique system of implants developed by Dr. Sean Mohtashami:



The All-on-X ® procedure uses the latest in materials and procedures to create a healthy, permanent solution to missing or diseased teeth, allowing for improved quality of life.



procedure uses the latest in materials and procedures to create a healthy, permanent solution to missing or diseased teeth, allowing for improved quality of life. Same-Day Transformations



Guaranteed Patient Satisfaction



No-obligation consultation for patients curious about the procedure and offering financing options to create a flexible, hassle-free payment structure.

If you’ve ever been interested in improving your smile, now is the time to do so. As Glenn concluded, “We have had no problems and our smiles look terrific. We each receive compliments on a regular basis. This has changed our lives and we smile all the time. Thank you, Dr. Sean and 4M Dental Implant Center!”

Multiple locations in Long Beach, Newport Beach, Anaheim Hills, Valencia, Palm Desert, Murrieta, Riverside, San Diego, Las Vegas 844.306.0300