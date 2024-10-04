Introducing UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan: Designed By Doctors, Created For La County

Now, LA County residents have a new choice with UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan. So, why is UCLA Health entering the crowded health insurance marketplace? We asked two of the founding physicians who helped design the plan launching this October.

“UCLA Health has been committed to improving the care available to LA communities since 1955. Creating an umbrella of accessible, a ordable care plans focused on patient outcomes was the next logical step,” said Dr. Samuel Skootsky, Chief Medical Executive of UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan and practicing internist for over 40 years.

“There’s instability in the Medicare Advantage market,” he adds. “Commercial plans come and go, but UCLA Health has been providing care for almost 70 years and we will always be available. We’re here to provide LA County a stable, robust Medicare plan option and bring world-class care to an expanded number of communities.”

Plans created to put patient care first A team of UCLA Health doctors collaborated to design two Medicare Advantage plans. They commissioned foundational research to understand what Medicare-eligibles in LA County want from their Medicare coverage -- and tapped into UCLA Health’s decades of experience working with insurance providers -- to eliminate barriers members typically encounter in getting care.

“We aim to provide a smooth, streamlined member experience and know we can deliver because we understand every touchpoint in a member’s care journey,” explained Dr. Eddy Ang, Chief Medical Officer for UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan. “Because we have long-standing relationships with the medical groups and providers in our network, we can integrate every aspect of patient care seamlessly.” Skootsky, Ang, and a team of experts collaborated closely to resolve member friction points. “For each process, we’ve stepped back and asked ourselves, ‘How can we make this easier for our members?’” said Skootsky.

7,000+ in-network physicians, specialists, clinics, and hospitals

One of the most appealing benefits of the UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan is that many members can keep their local doctors while gaining access to UCLA Health’s world-class care and resources when needed.

Members can count on coordinated care at every level. “We’ve handpicked independent physician associations that we know share our ethos and values for providing high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Skootsky.

Comprehensive coverage that’s kind to your wallet

UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan combines affordability with the coverage older adults are looking for. Hospital, medical, and prescription drug coverage are combined with dental, vision, hearing, and mental health benefits in one plan. There are $0 copays for select services, $0 copays for preferred drug 30- and 90-day supplies and a yearly out-of-pocket maximum. LA County residents are active and independent.

UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan offers care for the unique needs of older adults. “In geriatrics, there’s much more emphasis on what members want for themselves in terms of milestones and outcomes,” said Ang. “Our network physicians will work to discuss these issues with members and help them progress towards their goals for a better quality of life.”

