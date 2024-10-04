It’s Not Too Late To Get Into America’s Fastest Growing Sport

Prior to the pandemic, most people had never even heard of pickleball. But as restrictions were easing, L.A. County announced the reopening of outdoor spaces for low-contact recreational activities, including tennis courts, pickleball courts and community gardens.

“Pickleball? What’s pickleball?” was the question asked by many Angelenos upon hearing the news. Fast forward a few years and pickleball is now widely regarded as the fastest-growing sport, not just in Southern California but all of North America. It seems like everyone is playing it, and if you’ve been wanting to try your hand, then here’s what you need to know to get started.

Where to Play?

Across the Southland, more and more parks and recreation departments are heeding the demand of residents who are showing up at city council meetings and voicing their desire for more pickleball courts. And it’s working as under-utilized tennis courts are being converted to pickleball courts. The amount of space required for just one tennis court can easily accommodate four pickleball courts. So, instead of two or four people using the space, up to 16 can get in some activity simultaneously.

One compromise, however, has been to paint pickleball court lines onto existing tennis courts, so that the space can be used for either. For pickleball, players will need to bring a portable net, which you can easily set up and break down each time.

Three new pickleball courts opened on July 27, 2024, at 4490 Cornishon Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge.

Just north of Los Angeles, the city of Pasadena recently cut the ribbon on three new permanent courts at Viña Vieja Park , located at 3026 E. Orange Grove Blvd., with plans to construct more courts in the future. For local pickleball aficionados, that couldn’t happen soon enough. However, these courts are not lighted, so play is limited to the hours between dawn and dusk. Parks with lights usually see pickleball courts being used from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

Another option is to join a private pickleball facility, such as iPickle . They have locations in South Pasadena, Arcadia, South El Monte, La Habra and Cerritos. For a monthly fee, after paying an initiation, members enjoy the benefits of reserving a court, so you won’t have to wait your turn at a public park. Of course, their courts are top-notch and well-maintained, and they offer group and private lessons along with a pro shop featuring the latest gear and accessories as well as refreshments.

Glen Jacinto, director of marketing at iPickle, summed up the popularity and growth of pickleball this way, “I love how pickleball brings everyone together no matter your age, background or level of play. The sport and its community invite new players like no other sport has and I enjoy being part of it and continuing to share it with new players!” For more information, visit iPickle.com.

What You’ll Need

The first thing you’ll need is a pickleball paddle, which you can purchase from most big box retailers and sporting goods stores or order online. Don’t be surprised when you’re overwhelmed by the variety of paddles, which come in different shapes, colors and prices. A set of two beginner paddles starts as low as $20, while a single “professional” paddle will lighten your wallet by $300.

You just need something to get started with, but like most, after a few months, you’ll be browsing online shops debating whether you should go with an elongated paddle or perhaps one with a hybrid shape. Do you need one that’s 14mm thick or perhaps one with a carbon fiber/Kevlar weave? Yes, it’s endless, but you’ll love it!

The next item to invest in is a proper pair of court shoes. Some people play with running shoes, but it’s not recommended as running shoes are designed to provide comfort and support while moving in one direction. For pickleball, you should go with a proper tennis shoe or a dedicated pickleball shoe. Court shoes provide more lateral support for making quick side-to-side movements; with a running shoe, you won’t have that same support, and, at worst, you risk turning an ankle chasing after your opponent’s crosscourt backhand roll.

Finally, you’ll need a ball. There are dozens of brands to choose from and a variety of colors. The most popular choice among pickleballers is the bright, neon yellow ball as they’re easier to see, especially at night. Just be sure to choose one that’s meant for outdoor courts as opposed to indoor courts.

The Game

Without getting into the nitty-gritty of the scoring system, just know that pickleball is usually played as a doubles game, two against two. There are gender doubles with a team of two women against two women or two men against two men. There’s also mixed doubles, as in tennis, with a woman and her male partner playing against another woman and man. But when playing a recreational game, there are no hard-fast rules, so any combination you can come up with is fine. The first team to score 11 points wins but you must win by two, and the typical game lasts about 15 minutes. Of course, you can also play a singles game and get twice the amount of exercise!

Note you don’t need a partner to start playing. Just show up at your local park and place your paddle into the rack to join a pick-up game with other strangers - after a game or two, they will be strangers no more.

The Benefits

It depends on your priorities, but running around the court and chasing the little yellow ball is inherently great exercise. You’re outside getting some sun; you’re elevating your heart rate; and you’re working up a sweat.

Those are the physical benefits. But a big part of pickleball’s rising popularity is the social aspect of the game. While waiting for a court, you will invariably strike up a conversation with other like-minded individuals talking about her new paddle or his cool shoes. Soon you’ll be exchanging numbers, and you’ll end up with a bunch of names in your phone directory with the word “pickleball” next to each, serving as a long list of friends you can text to arrange your next game.

Have Fun!

Even if you’ve never played tennis or picked up a racquetball racket, most beginners can start playing a game after about an hour of instruction and practice. You’ll be playing a game while making friends. Not long after that, you’ll be watching it on TV, searching for instructional videos online, competing in local tournaments and planning your next vacation around the game. Then all that’s left to do is wonder why you didn’t start playing pickleball sooner.

-David Chee

