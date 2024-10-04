Next-Level Technology; A Familiar Treatment

Virtual visits. AI-assisted technology. Wearable health monitors. Healthcare at your fingertips. In 2024, many facets of modern medicine feel deeply automated and futuristic, rather than the model of old, when doctors made broad observations and took notes on paper. That said...

Aliyah Quraishi, CIO, Optum West

“Technology has always been part of the solution,” says Aliyah Quraishi, who oversees technology as chief information officer for the Optum West region, covering nine states, including California, and brings over 25 years of healthcare technology experience to the role. She refers to the inextricable tie between medical care and innovation – how we approach health could not exist without innovation. Our greatest achievements in medicine, from germ theory to microscopic, robotic-assisted surgeries, have all been bolstered by technological advancement.

Optum network, part of a healthcare organization with locations throughout Southern California and beyond, aims to facilitate the best care for patients, regardless of their condition, or how or where they receive care. The latter, says Quraishi, is among the most important aspects of Optum’s push for continued technological refinement during the tumultuous start to this decade.

“The COVID-19 pandemic only accelerated efforts across digitization of medicine and providing alternative ways to receive care: video visits, electronic consults, secure messaging, acute care at home ... the list goes on. While this technology has existed for years, Optum has been a leader in facilitating care where patients need it most,” said Quraishi. The dedication to patient care is the most important facet of the company’s mission, and Optum is continually reassessing and improving its operative model to aid many unique patient populations. “How are we addressing the senior population?” asked Quraishi. “How can we meet their needs where they are? How do we bring an experience that is tailored to their needs and their comfort level?”

The answer, she says, is that “Optum focuses on experiences – patient experiences – by utilizing tech: whether it be through a virtual visit or a robust house call program with advanced digital apps in tow, our care providers are able to aid Southern California’s growing 65-plus population seamlessly. And, with the prevalence of smartphones, the patient experience is only becoming more integrated.”

This desire to get patients the convenience and the quality of care they need is part of Optum’s DNA. “We continue to strive to meet the quadruple aim: improved patient experience, improved health of the population, reduced costs of care and improved care team well-being. Technology plays a key role in each of these goals.”

“Technology,” a blanket term, can be applied to tools as complex as a multi-layered, truly integrated database of patient medical records or as simple as easy-to-read tablet apps, virtual assistance when making an appointment, and online prescription refills easily ordered with a click of a button. No part of the health care experience is too small for Optum’s tech team to workshop and refine its functionality.

And, since the patient experience is dictated by the providers of care, Optum is making strides to aid their employees as well. One such recent advancement is implementing the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist in note taking to appointment scheduling, revolutionizing the way care providers gather information. This is saving hours of time that dedicated healthcare practitioners can spend on caring for their patients. This adoption of technology can help relieve late nights, lessen packed daily schedules, and ultimately, lead to happier clinicians. AI-powered “ambient listening” takes the juggling out of clinical work with a patient, says Quraishi.

“The clinician can spend more time with the patient and really listen to their needs without the additional burden of administration.”

Despite any latent concerns patients may have about technology creating less personal patient interaction with their clinician, AI is not a replacement for one-to-one patient care. Instead, it enhances the patient experience. “AI tech is using medical reference technology, not eliminating the clinician. AI and new tech will continue to transform efficiency, speed and options, and Optum being a patient-centered and consumer-driven organization means technology will be delivered safely and efficiently,” said Quraishi.

Quraishi believes the future of technology can aid in improving the patient experience and quality of care received. Things she is most excited about include technology enabled streamlined alternative care models where patients can be seen faster, virtual care offerings for caregiver support, proactive care through wearable medical monitors that not only can read patient vitals in real time but also send any alerts directly to care providers, and the automation of healthcare’s most long-standing cumbersome processes so the care team can focus on doing what they do best - care for patients.

Ultimately, for Quraishi and Optum, the mission is the best possible health outcome for those under their care. “Our focus is to continue to apply technology rationally and deliver it securely and safely, with careful testing and enterprise readiness,” she said. “It’s not just about digitization and nuts and bolts, connectivity and system upgrades - it’s about trusted, secure and connected care.”