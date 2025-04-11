Get That Rest (And Get Some Mental Health Benefits, Too)

In our fast-paced, anxiety-ridden, inextricably online world, disruptive devices, racing thoughts, and teeming to-do lists are some of the growing list of factors contributing to roughly one third of U.S. adults experiencing insufficient sleep. Even among older Americans who are winding down from the busiest years of their lives, sleep often gets overlooked.

Among the numerous casualties of our often sleep-depleted routines, our mental health, in particular, can be affected. While researchers are working to better understand the intricacies of the relationship between sleep and mental health, one thing is clear: Sleep is crucial for emotional and psychological health.

What can poor sleep do? Here are a few examples of what lack of sleep does to your mental state:



Increased risk of anxiety and depression: Chronic sleep deprivation is closely linked to the development of anxiety and depression. Lack of sleep can heighten the brain’s response to negative emotions and stress.

Impaired emotional regulation: Sleep plays a crucial role in regulating emotions. Without adequate sleep, people can experience mood swings, irritability and difficulty coping with stress.

Increased risk of mental health disorders: Sleep disorders like insomnia, sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome have been associated with a higher risk of developing mental health and neurological conditions.

Knowing the risks to your well- being, how do you improve sleep? Here are a few simple things anyone can try to aid in achieving regular and restful sleep.



Establish a consistent sleep routine: Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day helps regulate the body’s internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Create a sleep-friendly environment: Ensure your bedroom is dark, quiet and cool. Consider using blackout curtains, earplugs or a white noise machine to block out distractions.

Limit screen time before bed: Avoid screens for at least an hour before bedtime, and instead, engage in relaxing activities, like reading or taking a warm bath.

Practice relaxation techniques: Techniques like deep breathing, meditation and progressive muscle relaxation can help calm the mind and prepare the body for sleep.

Seek professional help if needed: If you're struggling with sleep or mental health issues, it's important to seek help from a healthcare provider.

Understanding the reciprocal relationship between sleep and mental health can help you take proactive steps to improve both. By prioritizing sleep and adopting healthy, regular habits, you can enhance your mental health, reduce the risk of emotional, psychological and neurological disorders, and improve your overall quality of life for years to come!

