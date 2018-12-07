Discover local L.A. shops

At Shopify, we think that local shops and small businesses are the backbone of any city, including L.A., And 96% of you agree. But now more than ever, our local favorites are competing with major online marketplaces — and 41% of the L.A. retailers we surveyed are having a tough time doing it. So we want to help spotlight them.

What to do next is simple:

Enjoy this crossword that features local L.A. retailers throughout the clues and the answers Go shop at your old favorites and use the puzzle to discover new ones Tell your friends



Spoiler alert: If you get stuck, take a look to the right for a list of some of our favorite L.A. retailers.

