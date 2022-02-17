VIDEO | 09:11
ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught)
Short Docs

ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught)

'ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught)’ explores expressions of reciprocity in the Cherokee world, brought to life through a story told by an elder and first language speaker.

