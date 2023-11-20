Apayauq

Apayauq Reitan is the first out transgender woman to complete the legendary Iditarod sled dog race across Alaska. Hear her story of resilience and purpose in an adventure that celebrates her Iñupiaq roots.

Across the nation hundreds of anti-trans bills have been put forward in a wave of transphobic fear that has swept throughout the conservative media, contributing to the death of 375 transgender people In 2021. In an era defined by negative publicity and ‘don’t say gay’ bills, Apayauq tells a different story.



In the fall of 2021, Apayauq called me and asked about sharing her story. We had become friends while I was producing a documentary about America’s public lands and remained in touch throughout her transition. She had competed in the Iditarod in 2019, now this was her opportunity to return to the race to compete as her correct gender.



In this political climate, stories like this need to be told. I said yes, borrowed her father’s snowmobile and followed her for more than 1,000 miles on the Iditarod trail, documenting her journey from Anchorage to Nome. This included camping out on the trail in -30 temperatures, crossing the Alaska Range on a snowmobile, and riding through 70 mph winds on the Bering Sea.



Our goal was to show her courage and dedication to this sport. To display the hateful messages she has endured and to tell how her family and community supported her. My hope is that this film will create deeper understanding and empathy for trans individuals and to celebrate one person’s groundbreaking achievement.





