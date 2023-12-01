American Santa

Black Santas are local heroes, spreading joy and love to children and families at a bustling mall during the Christmas season. But even during this special time, the ugly shadow of bigotry falls on the season’s true spirit. (This film contains language that may be offensive to viewers.)

In December 2022, I heard a story on NPR’s “All Things Considered” that caught my attention. Juana Summers was interviewing a man, Stafford Braxton, a photographer and the founder of “Santas Just Like Me.” In the interview, Stafford not only described the joy he feels bringing Black and brown Santas to shopping centers and events, but also the racist push-back he and his colleagues endure.



Most children are drawn to Santa’s iconic white beard and red suit without regard to Santa’s race. But that’s not the case with some parents. Stafford recalled an incident when a mother steered her child away from a Black Santa, saying, “That’s not the kind we like.” In his work, Stafford said, “You can see how racism is perpetuated from one generation to the next. I receive multiple phone calls… I wouldn’t even repeat the stuff that has been said to me or to Santa.”



With Stafford’s generous support, this film delves into the emotional reality, resilience, and grace of these Santas of color, juxtaposing the joy they spread with the reality of racism that taints even holiday traditions.



My aim is to share Stafford’s story and the experience of Black Santas, who love what they do for children despite the racism they confront. At a deeper level, my hope is that “American Santa” will challenge viewers to see how hateful ideas are perpetuated so that we can change attitudes and shape a more inclusive world.



