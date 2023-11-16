LA Times Today: ‘Green Gold Land’ is a poignant documentary about cannabis cultivation in the heartland
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
In many cultures, especially Asian culture, cannabis is a taboo topic. But across the country, Asian-owned cannabis farms started to pop up as more states opened up the legal market. While there are a lot of debates about the industry, the experiences of immigrants working in grow houses often go overlooked.
Chosen for the L.A. Times short doc series, “Green Gold Land” follows two Chinese immigrants in the cannabis industry. Director Wangyuxuan Xu and co-producer Zhe Wu joined Lisa McRee with more.
Chosen for the L.A. Times short doc series, “Green Gold Land” follows two Chinese immigrants in the cannabis industry. Director Wangyuxuan Xu and co-producer Zhe Wu joined Lisa McRee with more.