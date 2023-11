LA Times Today: ‘Green Gold Land’ is a poignant documentary about cannabis cultivation in the heartland

In many cultures, especially Asian culture, cannabis is a taboo topic. But across the country, Asian-owned cannabis farms started to pop up as more states opened up the legal market. While there are a lot of debates about the industry, the experiences of immigrants working in grow houses often go overlooked.Chosen for the L.A. Times short doc series, “ Green Gold Land ” follows two Chinese immigrants in the cannabis industry. Director Wangyuxuan Xu and co-producer Zhe Wu joined Lisa McRee with more.