Visible Invisible

An illuminating look at the life and work of Helen Pashgian, a groundbreaking artist of the Light and Space movement.

When I arrived at Helen Pashgian’s studio in Pasadena, I was ushered into a large, dark room, to view one of her latest pieces. The lights began to rise — slowly, almost imperceptibly — revealing what at first glance appeared to be a glowing orb of light but was, in fact, a sculpture crafted from layer upon layer of a highly toxic resin.



As I experienced this sculpture, which Helen calls a “lens,” I felt my thoughts quieting down. The hustle and bustle of Los Angeles slipped away, leaving in its place: Wonder. Where does the sculpture end, and its surroundings begin? Is the faint blue glow dancing around the edges of the sculpture just a trick of my eyes? How might I endeavor to capture this experience on camera?



To me, that’s the magic of Helen’s work: It asks you to wonder. To stop and experience for a moment. To take a closer look at the microcosm of a world she’s created in each shining sphere of resin.



Made in collaboration with LACMA, this film celebrates Helen Pashgian’s technical ingenuity and profound contributions to contemporary art in Southern California.