LA Times Today: A brief history of Southern California’s hot springs

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

What’s harder to believe: a real-life fountain of youth that could heal anyone who visits or Los Angeles being chock-full of natural water resources?



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into the natural hot springs spas that covered Los Angeles a century ago.