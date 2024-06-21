Transforming Guam into a Global Communications Hub: How GTA is Leading the Way in the Pacific

For over seventy years, GTA has been Guam’s leading digital infrastructure provider of broadband, wireless, voice, data center and subsea cable landing services. “We’re deeply rooted in the community and part of the island’s rich history,” says GTA President and CEO Roland Certeza. “Our commitment goes beyond just providing services, it’s about actively shaping a better future for our community, and that makes all the difference.”

With a team of 475 employees, GTA is among the island’s largest employers and also stands out for its 100% local management. Fully U.S.-owned, the company’s majority shareholder is Huntsman Family Investments, the private investment platform for the Jon M. Huntsman, Sr. family.

In December 2023, GTA announced that Stonepeak, a leading infrastructure investment firm, will provide up to $200 million of strategic growth investment to GTA. “We deeply value the strong community ties of our local management team, which play a key role in our success,” said Certeza.

Initially a government entity, GTA’s services were limited to providing regular dial tone for phone calls, a business disrupted by the appearance of cell phone technology and broadband, which radically changed communications. The company was privatized in 2005, when it relaunched its cellular business and started providing fiber-optic connections to its major business customers. This offered a competitive edge in the marketplace and widened the range of its communication services.

GTA stands as a competitive enabler that changed the pricing landscape, the level of service, and the deployment of products. Other carriers were forced to adapt to new conditions, significantly improving Guam’s communications landscape. “One of our early victories was becoming the second carrier in the U.S. to offer iPhones, and the first in Guam. This achievement provided us with a three-year advantage,” added Certeza.

The key to GTA’s success seems to be its drive towards innovation. Beyond communication services, the company operates two data centers , providing a secure environment for businesses seeking alternative data center solutions. In 2016, the company invested in the SEA-US cable, establishing vital connections between Guam, Indonesia, Philippines, Hawaii and California. Building the station for it was its first foray into the business, which the company repeated in 2019 when it collaborated in constructing a combined neutral cable landing station and data center. GTA conceived the project following the 2011 Japan tsunami, which energized GTA to proactively address potential communication breakdowns and damage to infrastructure during natural emergencies. “We are building a solid network for the community that will outlast us all,” said Certeza, “It’s a network that will connect our neighborhoods, our schools, our businesses and our lives.”

In line with large-scale infrastructure development, it is constructing a third data center in Alupang, which is scheduled to land a new trans-Pacific undersea fiber cable. Considering the seeming proliferation of cable capacity between Southeast Asia and the U.S. and its growing demand, GTA is headed in the right direction and Guam will become a key landing point, a hub for traffic and distribution of data. “As we witness major corporations making substantial investments in Guam, it’s evident that the island is being groomed to emerge as a compelling alternative hub for the Asia-Pacific Region,” Certeza added.

With demand from AI and other technologies expected to multiply over the next ten years, GTA is ensuring it has a network able to provide the space, power and connectivity required from a central hub in the region. Its business model consists of creating links to the U.S. West Coast, attracting investment from Silicon Valley, and moving some of the large amount of traffic in processing, sharing, and peering that goes through Los Angeles, a world-class telecom hub, into Guam. “In terms of service delivery, there is nothing that has been done in L.A. that cannot be accomplished here today,” adds Certeza. “With undersea connectivity already in place and a growing interest from investors, Guam is poised for tremendous opportunities.”

The island offers a set of guarantees for investors unmatched elsewhere in the region. Its geographic location, technical infrastructure, and the presence of the U.S. rule of law and U.S. military presence, which safeguards investment, are vital factors for national security. It also has a large customer base that can spearhead local innovation. “This is why we can offer the highest speeds at the lowest costs on the island: in our unwavering dedication to develop fiber infrastructure and data centers lays the foundation for unmatched connectivity and cost-effective solutions,” said Certeza.

By learning to adapt to extreme conditions such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the typhoon that hit the island early last year, the company believes it has acquired an invaluable know-how and a deeper relationship of trust with the community. Today, alongside the many infrastructure projects GTA is developing, such as the $30 million invested in bringing fiber to homes in the island’s less populated southern areas, the company is also carrying out a large- scale policy of burying its network’s protective infrastructure in preparation for catastrophic events.

“We learned this with the typhoon,” explained Certeza. “In its aftermath, we quickly pivoted from competition to collaboration, joining forces with other carriers to restore vital connectivity to Guam. “This reinforced the ethos of unity and unwavering dedication to serving the community at the core of our mission. We start with you, always.”

Alongside competition and innovation, GTA’s relationship with the community is vital to guarantee a bright future. “We say we want to be the most loved brand in Guam,” said Certeza, assuring that their commitment goes beyond meeting customer needs. They are deeply invested in their local community, actively bridging the digital divide and enhancing connectivity for all by providing essential support during crises, planning for long-term resilient infrastructure, or spearheading initiatives for digital literacy and affordable internet access.