Use It; Wear It; Share It: Feel Better!

Today’s technology can help us stay active and healthy at any age. For seniors with health challenges - around two-thirds of over 50s have one or more serious (or even chronic) conditions - and those who want to maintain holistic wellness, user-friendly tech devices like blood-oxygen monitors, smartwatches and even AI-powered companions can play valuable roles.

Here are some of the latest devices and software apps that can assist older adults in having healthier lives while also offering their loved ones increased peace of mind.

Hero Smart Dispenser

Research suggests that around 50% of people with chronic illness do not take their medications as prescribed. The Hero smart pill dispenser and companion app are designed to improve home medication management and thus offer invaluable reassurance to both users and their families.

Resembling a sleek countertop coffee maker, the Hero dispenser holds up to a 90-day supply of 10 di erent pills and releases set amounts at a user-specified time of day. The connected Hero app helps manage every pill stored in the device plus up to 10 additional meds (gelcaps, powders and liquids aren’t suitable for the dispenser), including alerts when medication is running low. Medicare patients may qualify for Hero’s medication management service for as low as $0, while paid plans start at $29.99/month with a $99.99 one-time initiation fee.

Smartwatches

Smartwatches can be valuable assets in keeping seniors connected, monitoring their health metrics and accessing emergency support. Features like health data analysis, fall detection and GPS tracking can empower improved quality of life while reducing worry for families. When selecting a smartwatch for an older adult, a user-friendly interface with a clear display and straightforward navigation is important.

Consider the just-released Apple Watch Series 10 (from $399) with its biggest Watch display yet; Galaxy Watch7 (from $299) with its advanced heart health features, sleep tracker and Galaxy AI Wellness Tips; and the new Google Pixel Watch 3 (from $349) with a screen twice as bright as its predecessor plus features like cardio load tracking and a novel safety check that shares the wearer’s location with contacts if a timer expires.

ElliQ AI Companion

As well as being distressing in and of itself, loneliness can dramatically increase risk of heart disease, stroke, and dementia, according to a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report which found that one-quarter of Americans aged 65-plus are considered socially isolated. Addressing these alarming statistics, ElliQ is a pioneering voice-operated tabletop companion robot designed to alleviate loneliness and empower independence.

Aimed at keeping older adults active, connected and engaged, the AI-powered ElliQ initiates conversations, provides information such as news and weather, and plays trivia, workout videos, games and music.

Resembling a compact, high-tech table lamp, it also stores contact information so the user can make and receive calls and voice/video messages. After a one-time enrollment fee of $249.99, ElliQ subscriptions start at $49.99/month.

Pulse Oximeters

The ability to check blood oxygen levels regularly and accurately can help seniors and their carers to identify underlying health issues such as heart conditions, pneumonia or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Not to be confused with blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters are very affordable (starting at around $10), easy-to-use devices that slip over a finger to measure blood oxygen levels and are widely available from brick-and-mortar retailers and online. The Pro Pulse Oximeter ($49.99) is a sophisticated health monitoring tool that includes sensors to assess pulse and blood flow plus an auto alarm function if measured values go beyond set limits. It is nonetheless intuitive to use with an easily readable display and one-button operation.

At just $21.95, the Mibest OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter offers a wonderfully simple design with a large, bright display and 40 hours of battery life - it provides readings in just ten seconds.

Mighty Health App

Founded in 2018, Mighty Health was the first exercise, nutrition and wellness app designed specifically for people over 50. Featuring personalized nutrition plans, low-impact exercises, and one-on-one guidance from doctors, occupational therapists and coaches, it can help seniors reduce joint pain, improve mobility and lose weight. Cofounded by CEO James Li after his father struggled to regain his health following heart surgery, Mighty Health includes the option to engage with a supportive community of fellow users and tips for adult children caring for aging parents. Every day, Mighty Health subscribers are sent three to five tasks aimed at establishing healthy exercise and nutrition habits. The All-Access Mighty Health membership is $29.99/month with annual membership working out 50% cheaper at $179.99. To see if your employer or health plan covers Mighty Health, you can answer a quick online questionnaire at mightyhealth.com/onboarding/first-steps.

-Paul Rogers

