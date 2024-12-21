Malta: An Incredibly Diverse Tourist Destination

Malta may be the world’s tenth-smallest country by area but the picturesque Mediterranean archipelago has a vast and varied tourism offering. Visitors will find prehistoric temples, family-friendly attractions, incredible diving spots, scenic beaches and outstanding restaurants.

A true year-round destination with an average of 300 days of sunshine per year, Malta is also home to a thriving business tourism industry and a booming cruise sector. Additionally, it has a rich culture and history that dates back more than 7,000 years.

This remarkable offering helped Malta attract more than three million visitors in 2023, the first time this milestone had ever been reached. Now the focus of the government is to ensure that tourism grows in a sustainable way and that visitors can continue to enjoy a host of genuine experiences.

Carlo Micallef



CEO, Malta Tourism Authority (BERNARDPOLIDANO/WWW.BERNARDPOLIDANO.COM)

“Our marketing focuses on promoting Malta’s authentic offerings. This includes our rich history, culture, Neolithic temples, the Knights of St. John, gastronomy, wine tourism and traditional crafts,” explained Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority.

“We align these unique assets with market demand rather than creating inauthentic experiences. This approach not only preserves our customs, folklore and crafts but revives them. For instance, traditional boat building, glassblowing and lace making are being sustained through tourism interest.

“While we can’t offer large-scale agritourism like other countries, Malta has developed niche experiences. In recent years, we have seen a revival in olive oil and wine production, along with hands-on farm experiences where visitors can make traditional Maltese foods like cheeselets, pastizzi and bread. Visitors want genuine connections with locals and hands-on farm experiences, like gathering eggs, feeding chickens or milking cows. This kind of authenticity is their version of luxury.”

These traditional experiences are complimented by an impressive offering that means there is something for every type of visitor to enjoy. Malta has no end of beaches, remarkable diving spots, stunning architecture and historic churches. It is also becoming recognized as a leading location for sports tourism thanks to its numerous hiking and cycling routes.

This complete tourism product has led to increasing demand among travelers and the government is now working on improving connectivity to the island. There are already 115 destinations with flights to and from Malta, but as of yet there are no direct flights from the U.S. That is why discussions are underway with several airlines to create a direct flight between Malta and the U.S. This is particularly important as the country welcomed 55,000 American tourists in 2023 and the number is forecast to grow in the years ahead.

With arrival numbers expected to increase beyond the 3.5 million mark, Malta is also working on expanding its hospitality offering, as Micallef explained: “There is a focus on attracting luxury brands similar to those in Dubai, as well as branded high-caliber family entertainment offerings.”

In addition to being an in-demand destination among tourists, Malta has also become a renowned destination for the international film industry. “With skilled local craftsmen, stunt crews and a dedicated film industry, Malta attracts both major films and streaming productions. This exposure boosts tourism as stars promote Malta on social media,” said Micallef.

