Malta’s Remarkable Tourism Transformation

The Malta Tourism Authority has played a crucial role in helping transform the island into a popular destination that attracts tourists with varying interests.

When Malta first emerged as a tourist destination its greatest appeal was as a summer getaway for British tourists. Now the island has transformed into a year-round destination that attracts visitors from across the globe.

This remarkable transition into a destination of mass appeal has taken time and a significant amount of investment, with one crucial step coming in 1999 with the founding of the Malta Tourism Authority. Set up with a vision of positioning Malta as a destination of choice rather than simply a convenient summer vacation location, this goal has now been exceeded as the country is recognized as a sought-after destination that consistently outperforms expectations. In 2023, Malta welcomed more than three million visitors for the first time and that figure is expected to have reached around 3.5 million in 2024.

“We have experienced a strong recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic, with tourism expected to bring in approximately $3.3 billion this year. Demand is higher than ever, with airlines also adding capacity and frequency,” explained Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority.

“Our strategy is to manage growth in the summer months when we are at near capacity and expand in the winter months. Ten years ago, Malta welcomed around 540,000 visitors between October and March; this year, that number reached 1.3 million. Winter tourism helps support year-round industry stability, offering career opportunities beyond seasonal work. Our goal is a sustainable tourism sector that optimizes resources throughout the year, ensuring profitability for hotels, airlines and the broader hospitality industry.

“Alongside improved tourism seasonality, we are achieving growth across all major markets, including the U.K., Italy, France, Poland and Germany, ensuring a diverse and resilient tourism industry. In the past, we were heavily reliant on the U.K. market, which left us vulnerable to economic shifts. Now, with flights to 115 airports and active promotion in more than 40 countries, we have diversified our reach.”

Malta has also emerged as a popular cruise destination, catering to those on family and luxury cruises. In 2024, the country is thought to have welcomed more than a million cruise passengers thanks to brands such as Viking Cruises, Costa Cruises and Virgin Voyages all offering packages that include the small archipelago.

Cruise ship docked at Valletta, Malta. (Parilov/Shutterstock)

“We receive about one million cruise visitors annually, which offers Malta excellent exposure. These short visits allow visitors to get a taste of Malta’s charm, often leading them to return for longer stays within a few years. This is particularly valuable for attracting tourists from markets like the U.S., Asia and the Middle East,” stated Micallef.

The island has become an increasingly popular destination for digital nomads too, which has led to the government introducing special visas for those who wish to work remotely on the island. “The Identitá Malta program offers residency for several months, particularly for people outside the European Union, attracting travelers and workers,” revealed Micallef.

“This program is successful, as many participants share their experiences on social media, drawing others to Malta. Some even see business opportunities and set up shop here. Malta’s favorable tax and financial services climate encourages longer stays, boosting local spending and promoting the destination globally.”

While Malta has successfully positioned itself as a year-round destination with an abundant offering, the tourism board is still looking at ways to further improve the sector over the coming years.

“Luxury brands, branded theme parks and high-caliber family entertainment present investment opportunities,” added Micallef. “We are pushing for quality across all levels, continually upgrading three-star properties and offering better value at every tier, from three-star to five-star-plus.”

