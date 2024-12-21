The Ideal Off-Season Mediterranean Getaway

Once viewed as simply a summer getaway, Malta has transformed into a year-round destination that is attracting a growing number of visitors throughout the traditionally quieter winter months.

One of the major reasons that Malta is experiencing a tourism boom is due to the country successfully promoting itself as a year-round destination. In contrast to many of the islands across Europe that struggle to attract visitors in the off-season, Malta is seeing a substantial rise in tourism outside of the traditional peak season.

Of course, more than 300 days of sunshine is helpful, especially for travelers for whom good weather is the major appeal. But the country has also worked tirelessly to promote its diversity of attractions and has introduced a range of events that are spread throughout the entire year.

In January, the Valletta Baroque Festival brings international classical stars to the city’s Baroque churches and theater, while in October a four-day festival called The Greatest Weekend attracts some hugely popular musical acts.

There are also plenty of cultural events, including Notte Bianca, which takes place in October and sees the city of Valletta come alive with street performances and displays of contemporary art. Churches and museums also have later opening hours.

Events like this have helped the island to register a significant increase in visitors during the winter months. In fact, during the first three months of 2024, foreign visitors accounted for 91% of overnight stays in Malta, the highest percentage among European Union countries.

To ensure that more tourists visit during the off-season, Malta is also working hard to promote the wide variety of attractions on the island that cater to many types of travelers. For those interested in history, there are fascinating sites and museums, including the National Museum of Archaeology, where visitors can enjoy the awesome relics of Malta’s rich prehistoric past, amid the lavish splendor of a palace.

Visitors will also find that every village is home to colorful markets that showcase local products and produce. In addition, Malta has a beautiful coast where visitors can enjoy boat trips, tour the islands’ blue lagoons and beach caves, take advantage of some stunning diving spots or simply lounge on the sandy beaches.

Furthermore, Malta is home to a flourishing culinary scene, and the Ministry of Tourism has worked hard to elevate the islands’ restaurant culture, and help showcase a cuisine that has been influenced by Italy, Northern Africa and the Arab world.

The country is also working with Michelin and there are now numerous Michelin-recognized restaurants on the island. ION Harbour by Simon Rogan has two stars, while there are six other restaurants with one star. There are also 30 Bib Gourmand and Michelin Recommended restaurants.

Being in the middle of the Mediterranean, these restaurants have access to the best local ingredients, including fresh fish, artichokes, fava beans and leeks. Many also showcase the bambinella, a small pear that is known for its sweetness and can be eaten raw, boiled or baked.

Lovers of fish and seafood will be particularly delighted with Malta’s offering and will find lampuka – also known as mahi-mahi — on menus throughout the islands. Caught using a system of palm-frond rafts, larger fish are used in soups or simmered with onions, garlic, tomato and herbs in potato dishes, while some chefs even serve it raw as sashimi or sushi.

Restaurants are also putting a fresh take on classic dishes such as Stuffat tal-fenek, a slow-cooked rabbit stew with a rich tomato, red wine and garlic sauce. Desserts are popular on the islands too, with Imqaret – a sweet pastry filled with a date puree – being one of a number of must-try delicacies that has made its way from street markets to high-end dining establishments.

Read the full report here: Malta report

