Celebrate Lunar New Year in Orange County
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Irvine Company Retail Properties. Join us across The Irvine Ranch’s extraordinary retail destinations for two weeks of festivities that blend timeless traditions with a modern Southern California twist.
From Fashion Island to Irvine Spectrum Center, experience vibrant cultural celebrations featuring captivating dragon and lion dances, mesmerizing outdoor art installations and a bustling night market aglow with lanterns.
These events honor our community’s rich heritage and the spirit of the Wood Snake. Discover hand-picked treasures, special menus, and exclusive Lunar New Year collections that embody the spirit of giving and good fortune. View our Celebration Guide.
The Market Place
Orange County Shopping mall
Special One-Time Event: The Wood Snake Festival Community Celebration
Feb 01
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Experience a dazzling day of dragon and lion dances, musical and martial arts performances, Lunar New Year crafting and other time-honored traditions. Be sure to raise a glass to 2025!
Lunar New Year Display: Pathway to Prosperity – Lanterns of Light
Jan 29-Feb 12
all day
Join us at The Market Place under picturesque lanterns – one of the most beautiful and beloved symbols of the Lunar New Year. As you turn your gaze skyward, walk into a new year filled with light, hope, promise and prosperity.
Lunar New Year Display: Pathway to Prosperity – Lanterns of Light
Jan 29-Feb 12
all day
Join us at The Market Place under picturesque lanterns – one of the most beautiful and beloved symbols of the Lunar New Year. As you turn your gaze skyward, walk into a new year filled with light, hope, promise and prosperity.
Woodbury™ Town Center
Orange County Shopping mall
Special One-Time Event: Woodbury Night Market Lunar New Year Edition
Feb 02
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Gather at “Golden Hour” to take in the magic of the Woodbury Night Market. We’ll light up the night with Lunar New Year celebrations – entertainment, street food, storytelling, crafting and more. You won’t want to miss it!
Fashion Island®
Orange County Shopping mall
Special One-Time Event: Garden of Good Fortune Family Fun
Feb 08
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Slither into the Garden of Good Fortune and celebrate the creativity and cleverness associated with the Wood Snake. Don’t miss the calligraphy demos and kite painting activities. Celebrate with us!
Lunar New Year Display: Beneath The Branches – Welcoming the Wood Snake
Jan 29-Feb 12
all day
Don’t miss the fleeting beauty of festive blossoms at Fashion Island’s stunning Garden of Good Fortune.
Lunar New Year Display: Beneath The Branches – Welcoming the Wood Snake
Jan 29-Feb 12
all day
Don’t miss the fleeting beauty of festive blossoms at Fashion Island’s stunning Garden of Good Fortune.
Irvine Spectrum Center®
Orange County Shopping mall
Special One-Time Event: A Festival of Tradition Entertainment Galore
Feb 09
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Experience a vibrant Lunar New Year celebration filled with thundering dragon dances, mesmerizing martial arts and playful entertainment that brings cultural traditions to life for all ages.
Lunar New Year Display: Pictures of Prosperity – Welcoming the Wood Snake
Jan 29-Feb 12
all day
What could be more auspicious than celebrating Lunar New Year in Orange County? Strike a pose in front of our citrus trees at Irvine Spectrum Center with these symbols of luck, wealth and happiness.
Lunar New Year Display: Pictures of Prosperity – Welcoming the Wood Snake
Jan 29-Feb 12
all day
What could be more auspicious than celebrating Lunar New Year in Orange County? Strike a pose in front of our citrus trees at Irvine Spectrum Center with these symbols of luck, wealth and happiness.
Culver Plaza
Orange County Shopping mall
Lunar New Year Display
Jan 29 – Feb 12 • All Day
Pose Under the Pergola – Take a selfie or a family portrait beneath our picturesque pergola, a stunning setting for capturing the beauty and joy of togetherness this season.
Woodbridge Village Center
Orange County Shopping mall
Lunar New Year Display
Jan 29 – Feb 12 • All Day
The Wishing Wall – Manifest Your Destiny
Setting intentions for the year ahead can be a powerful practice and a great way to greet the New Year. We invite you to add your own New Year wishes to our community Wishing Wall.
