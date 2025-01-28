Celebrate Lunar New Year in Orange County

Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Irvine Company Retail Properties. Join us across The Irvine Ranch’s extraordinary retail destinations for two weeks of festivities that blend timeless traditions with a modern Southern California twist.

From Fashion Island to Irvine Spectrum Center, experience vibrant cultural celebrations featuring captivating dragon and lion dances, mesmerizing outdoor art installations and a bustling night market aglow with lanterns.