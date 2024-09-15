Temecula Valley Wine Month Spotlight
California is home to numerous world-class wineries and vintners. And, if you point your car in the opposite direction and drive about 87 miles southward, you’ll find yourself in a region that’s also renowned for dozens of grape varieties, including Syrahs, Cabernet Sauvignons and Zinfandels, to name a few. So, it’s no surprise there are nearly 50 wineries dotting the rolling hills and the sprawling basins of Temecula Valley. The region’s warm days and cool nights are ideal for growing a variety of wine grapes. And in September, it all comes together during California Wine Month, a celebration worth the short, scenic drive for any wine connoisseur.
Monte De Oro Winery
Local Winery
A winner of over 320 90-plus point wine awards, Monte De Oro Winery offers a fun and leisurely wine tasting set among a backdrop that boasts a spectacular, 180-degree panoramic view of the Temecula wine country. For Wine Month, visitors can enjoy a tasting for only $14 a person, which represents a 45% savings. To take advantage of the special pricing, tasting tickets – valid seven days a week during September – can be purchased in advance on their website.
DePortola Wine Trail
Temecula Local Winery
Follow the DePortola Wine Trail. Nestled in the heart of Southern Temecula Valley, the DePortola Wine Trail is a hidden gem featuring 11 boutique wineries known for their handcrafted, award-winning wines. Each winery offers a unique experience, from intimate tastings to breathtaking vineyard views. Renowned for their commitment to quality, these wineries produce a diverse range of varietals, showcasing the rich terroir of Southern California’s wine country. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a casual enthusiast, the DePortola Wine Trail invites you to discover the charm, passion and craftsmanship that define this exceptional wine region.
Magical Adventure Balloon Rides
Temecula Family Ride
In addition to wine tastings, visitors will find plenty of other amusements. For the adventurous, how about viewing Temecula Valley from the sky? That’s where Magical Adventure Balloon Rides comes in. Surrounded by local mountains and panoramic ocean views, Temecula is close to all points in Southern California, and Magical Adventures provides multiple tour options, more amenities and the best pricing. Pilot Denni, the celebrity balloonist®, says he and a certain “top gun” megastar have a lot in common. They both fly multiple aircraft and do their own stunts, but Pilot Denni does something the other guy doesn’t do; he flies hot air balloons. Let him show you a new way to get high!
The Wine Stomp at Temecula Carriage Company
Temecula Wine
A family-owned and -operated business, the Temecula Carriage Company features a well-loved herd of horses, private romantic horse-drawn carriage rides through the vineyards. During Wine Month, join the horses for a grape stomp! On a horse-drawn wagon, you will be transported back in time to experience the crush of grapes. While you sip on wine and the view of the grapes on the vine, the connection of all of your senses unite with the age old activity of stomping grapes.
Old Town Temecula
Temecula Town Center
Old Town Temecula combines the region’s storied past and its exciting up-and-coming future in a unique blend of shops, restaurants, hotels, entertainment and events in one walkable, easy-to-navigate hub.
Take a step back in time as you stroll past rustic western-era buildings, antique shops, and specialty boutiques featuring Temecula-made artisan goods or explore the most up-to-date trends including craft breweries, attending outdoor festivals and dining.
