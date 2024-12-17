Strengthening the Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Southern California

For more than three decades, digital security company ESET has shielded organizations and governments worldwide from cyberthreats. Dedicated to educating businesses and local communities on cybersecurity best practices, ESET has established itself as a trusted partner from its San Diego local headquarters, and this Southern California connection only strengthens its commitment to promoting digital safety.

It’s complicated

As an advocate for cybersecurity education, ESET chief security evangelist Tony Anscombe knows the importance of enlightening online users about cyber risk, and the benefits of threat intelligence and the need for continuous monitoring.

“As the security landscape has become more complex, companies have had to become smarter on new threat actors and attack vectors,” Anscombe said. “Threat intelligence services provide data feeds that allow cybersecurity teams to make informed decisions about potential risks and attacks, and to take the necessary measures to detect and respond to them, automatically or through further investigation.”

ESET offers AI-powered solutions that are underpinned and strengthened by real-time threat intelligence, malware identification and detection, and incident response backed by researchers in 11 R&D centers around the world. These threat-hunting researchers are actively detecting emerging and zero-day threats, tracking global threat actors and disrupting cyberespionage operations.

Addressing the talent shortage

Cybersecurity defense against today’s sophisticated cyberattacks require experts to monitor systems 24/7, something that can prove too complex for most companies to manage, Anscombe notes. “It’s important the environment remains under constant scrutiny so incidents are dealt with quickly and efficiently,” he explained. “If a security incident is not quickly responded to, it can escalate to something more serious, potentially stopping the business from operating or posing a reputational risk.

“Advanced technologies, such as extended detection and response (XDR), require specialized cybersecurity analysts who have knowledge and experience in threat hunting, intrusion detection, incident response, and attack-surface management. These skill sets are in short supply, with unfilled vacancies for roles of this type in the hundreds of thousands in the United States alone.”

According to ISC, two thirds of organizations struggle to fill critical positions. For larger enterprises, securing and retaining staff with these abilities may be achievable.

“For smaller or mid-size companies, building a team may be challenging,” Anscombe noted, “which is why they are finding value in outsourcing and using managed detection and response (MDR) services where experts monitor and manage customers on a 24/7 basis.”

MDR can fill a huge gap here, providing companies of all sizes with specialized experts to manage more advanced cybersecurity operations and continuous monitoring for incoming alerts and potential threats. Choosing the right partner and establishing a trusted relationship can provide an extension of the internal team, allowing companies to focus on growing their core business while leaving the security operations to the partner.

Going the extra mile

ESET launched ESET MDR in 2024, a right-sized offering for small businesses that combines AI-powered automation with human expertise and comprehensive threat intelligence, enabling organizations to immediately respond to incidents and enhance their security posture.

“Adversaries increasingly target SMBs who are vulnerable due to their lack of expertise, capacity, or both,” said Ryan Grant, senior vice president of sales and marketing at ESET North America. “ESET’s approach significantly reduces the risk of SMBs falling victim to ransomware attacks and other forms of security incidents, and can help them meet increasingly stringent cyber insurance and compliance regulations.”

For larger, more sophisticated companies requiring more customized support, ESET MDR Ultimate provides complete cyber risk management, robust threat hunting, and world-class ESET expertise on call, available 24/7.

ESET’s San Diego headquarters. (Photo courtesy of ESET)

A milestone event

ESET recently cut the ribbon on its state-of-the-art headquarters in downtown San Diego.

“At ESET, we’re committed to making a difference, not only in the cyber world, but in the everyday lives of the communities where we operate,” noted Grant. “We have an established history of local engagement and cybersecurity awareness in San Diego, and this was a key factor in our decision to double down on our local presence.”

Involved with numerous foundations in the region, the company will support more than 200 employees at its new headquarters. The office is home to ESET’s North America customer support team, which provides business customers with localized support via email, phone, and live chat.

ESET also offers online support forums to foster engagement with company experts on trending topics and emerging product issues. This high-touch support operation captured a 2023 SC Award in Excellence for Best Customer Service, one of the cybersecurity industry’s most prestigious accolades.

Added Grant, “Our new North America headquarters in San Diego offers a collaborative environment for our channel partners, business customers, and local community partners to educate San Diegans on how to convene and tackle tomorrow’s greatest cybersecurity threats.”

Based on the company’s unwavering commitment to Southern California, the San Diego Business Journal awarded ESET a 2024 Cybersecurity Stewardship Award for Cybersecurity Awareness in the private company category.

-Cindy Riley; Mediaplanet