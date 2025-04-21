An Opportunity to Rebuild Affordable and Energy-Independent Solutions

This Earth Day, as we reflect on the recent firestorm that impacted so many in Los Angeles, I want to focus on the immense opportunity before us to rebuild smarter, more resilient communities that are better prepared to meet today’s growing energy challenges.

The ripple effects of the fires reached far beyond the burn zones. Widespread power outages left more than 4 million energy customers in Southern California – many living in cities away from the fires – without reliable electricity for days. These blackouts disrupted lives, spoiled food, endangered health, and cut off vital communication at a time when families needed it most.

Just days after the fires began, I visited with our Sunrun teams and customers in Los Angeles. I heard story after story of how solar and battery-powered homes became safe havens, providing essential power, light, and peace of mind when the grid failed. In those moments, these homes become more than just shelter. They become critical infrastructure for entire neighborhoods.

These experiences offer a powerful blueprint for what’s possible. With widely accessible technology like home solar and batteries, we have proven solutions that can help communities become more energy independent in the face of emergencies.

That’s why this Earth Day feels especially significant. It’s not only a time to acknowledge the challenges we face, but also a chance to act on the incredible opportunity we have to build a more affordable, energy-independent future for all.

From blackout to “energy oasis”

L.A. resident Scott Liggett had his solar and battery system installed just a few months before the wildfires. When his community lost power, his home stayed energized, allowing him to open his doors to neighbors.

“I found my elderly neighbor outside, wandering around kind of dazed, and so I brought her over to my house and warmed her up, got her some coffee, and hooked up her cell phone,” Liggett said. “With my solar and two batteries, my home was like an energy oasis in the neighborhood so people could charge their devices and stay warm.”

Liggett is the perfect example of how home solar and batteries can have a community impact. Not only did Scott welcome neighbors into his home, but he also connected a 50-foot extension cord to provide power to a family next door.

Richard Olague of San Bernardino described that while his neighbors relied on candles and lanterns for 72 hours, his house had power.

“Just knowing that we could literally flip the switch while other people were in the dark gave us a lot of peace of mind,” Olague said. “Not only was it comforting to us, but also being able to provide for our friends and neighbors.”

Rebuilding resiliently

These firestorms won’t be isolated events. We must act on the valuable lessons they have taught us as California continues to face extreme weather and grid instability.

In addition to building homes that are better protected from wildfires, the prolonged power outages provided a rare real-world look at what households taking control of their energy with solar and batteries can do for families and their communities.

But even as these solutions become more affordable and accessible, opposition remains from utilities and policymakers trying to minimize their value and limit access despite their clear and growing benefits to all Californians.

An analysis by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found that in 2023, 60% of new solar adopters in California were low- to middle-income households, and 52% were families of color.

Beyond providing critical backup power during emergencies, home solar and battery systems help insulate families from soaring energy bills, even as investor-owned utility profits rise. They also deliver broader benefits by supplying the grid with lower-cost, locally generated power during peak demand, helping to drive down energy costs for everyone. In 2024 alone, home solar reduced grid stress and saved all California ratepayers $1.5 billion.

This is the moment to recognize and celebrate home solar and batteries for what they are: essential infrastructure that strengthens communities, supports energy equity, and drives us toward a cleaner, more affordable future.

To learn more, visit Sunrun.com

