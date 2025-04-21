Easy Ways to Reduce Power Consumption as Summer Approaches

Earth Day is in a few days, and it’s a great time to take a spring inventory of how we can reduce power consumption for the year ahead. During the summer, electricity grids get easily overloaded, causing a need for increased electricity supply, which is limited and can pollute the environment. One of the ways you can manage your consumption is by enrolling in a demand response program that helps stabilize the energy grid and cut down on your utility costs.

As another California summer approaches, we sat down with Mark Newton, head of corporate sustainability for Samsung Electronics America, to chat about what consumers can do to make their homes more energy efficient – and how both demand response programs and AI tech are making the job easier than it’s ever been.

What’s a demand response program, and how can energy-conscious consumers get in on it?

A demand response program allows users to help stabilize the energy grid while lowering their energy costs. When the grid is under stress, smart devices — usually connected via an app — will automatically adjust energy consumption, without you having to even think about it.

Samsung has a program called SmartThings Flex Connect, which we launched in California last year in addition to other states. This program allows you to receive financial incentives, such as lowering your monthly utility bill, reduce demand during peak times, help prevent blackouts during high-demand events, and a hands-off approach.

How do individual appliances and devices play a role in this?

Many companies today make smart devices and appliances that can be connected via an app that acts as a central hub. Our devices are designed with features like AI Energy Mode and work together with SmartThings Energy to help detect and prevent inefficiencies in real time by adjusting energy use and even sending a notification when consumption exceeds your pre-set goals.

Having smart devices and appliances and setting routines with them – in other words, creating a smart home – is an incredibly easy way to reduce energy consumption, save money, and take pressure off the energy grid.

What kind of energy-saving AI features should customers look for when they’re planning a big purchase like a fridge or washing machine?

One example is that for appliances like washers and dishwashers, we include AI features like auto-dispense, remote control, and optimized cycles that adjust operations specifically to fabrics, soil load, and size of the load at hand. They’re all optimized via the SmartThings app, and from there you can tie the AI-driven energy-saving mode into the Flex Connect program to minimize energy consumption — sometimes saving up to 70%.

In addition, we launched a Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ All-in-One Washer and Dryer that uses cutting-edge technology that’s gentler on your fabrics and your energy bill. With eco-conscious appeal through our heat-pump technology — designed to recycle hot air, utilizing much less energy than traditional options — we’re helping consumers upgrade from traditional appliances to smart tech that makes their lives easier and more sustainable.

How else can smart devices help customers save energy?

Smart devices – even lightbulbs and thermostats – mean you can set up routines via an app to make the most out of your energy use when you’re at home and even away. For example, you can set it up so smart lights, air conditioning, and appliances power down or operate at a minimum when you’re away or on vacation. You can also use your appliances’ command-center app, such as SmartThings, to adjust the amount of electricity and water used depending on the task at hand.

What are some things anyone can do to reduce energy use – especially as the demand on the energy grid increases during California’s summer heat?

First, switch to ENERGY STAR-certified appliances – like refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers – which can significantly reduce your home’s energy consumption. We have a wide range of ENERGY STAR-certified appliances at Samsung that don’t sacrifice performance while keeping energy use down.

Second, run energy-intensive appliances during off-peak hours, when electricity is cheaper. It’s typically early in the morning or late evening hours, and SmartThings Energy can help you automate this.

At Samsung, we want consumers to focus on simple steps to reduce waste and save energy. Big changes can often feel overwhelming, but small changes – done by many – can create a powerful impact together. We encourage you to “Do One Thing” to help create a more sustainable future.

To learn more, visit samsung.com/us/explore/sustainability.

