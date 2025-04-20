Making a Splash: New Smart Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaning Tech for Your Home

When it comes to maintaining a sustainable home, don’t overlook your pool and irrigation system. Aiper, a company at the cutting edge of smart pool cleaning technology, makes that easy with its suite of innovative products.

Here’s a closer look at Aiper’s products that are making waves in the industry.

Scuba X Series

(Photo Courtesy of Aiper)

According to Aiper’s research, not effectively keeping pool water clean can lead to a variety of illnesses and health problems, including:

• Skin infections

• Eye diseases

• Ear Infections

• Gastrointestinal diseases

• Respiratory diseases

In addition, if the concentration of disinfectants like chlorine in the swimming pool is too high, it can irritate skin and mucous membranes, causing dryness, redness, itching, rough hair and red eyes. Long-term exposure may also irritate the respiratory system and cause respiratory problems, according to the research.

Aiper’s Scuba X Series is comprised of three products: the Scuba X1, the Scuba X1 Pro and the Scuba X1 Pro Max. Each product has ultra-strong suction and traps fine particles in its sponge while dodging obstacles and planning out the perfect path.

The Scuba X1 (Priced at $1,499.99) takes things up a notch by taking the pool shape into account and adapting its cleaning mode based on dirt levels for optimal cleaning and sustainability. It’s also stronger: The Scuba X1’s dual-jet 6,600 GPH water pump motors can easily remove up to 1,500 grams (g) of fine sand and 800 g of pebbles in just one cycle.

At the top end of this product line, the Scuba X1 Pro Max (Priced at $2,599) is a cordless underwater cleaner that covers the surface of the water, the pool floor, and the waterline — all in one machine. It does all of this sustainably because it changes its suction power depending on how much debris is present.

HydroComm Series

(Photo Courtesy of Aiper)

We all know how important it is to keep our drinking water clean, but ensuring pool water is clean is equally important. Aiper’s research illustrates why:

• Health reasons: If swimming pool water is contaminated, it may carry various pathogens, such as bacteria (e.g., E. coli), viruses (e.g., norovirus), and parasites (e.g., Cryptosporidium). Through water quality monitoring, the presence of these microorganisms can be detected to ensure the pool water does not cause diseases.

• Maintaining water quality balance: The chemical composition of swimming pool water needs to be kept within an appropriate range. Monitoring water quality can help understand indicators, such as the pH value of the water and the concentration of residual chlorine (or bromine).

• Extending the lifespan of the swimming pool: If you don’t monitor water quality over the long term, the accumulation of contaminants can clog pipes, reduce the efficiency of the filter, and even damage equipment, such as water pumps. This will shorten the lifespan of the swimming pool and its equipment, and increase the cost of maintenance and replacement.

One of Aiper’s newest lines of products, the HydroComm series (Price starts from $349), features HydroComm Pure for underwater communication, HydroComm for water quality monitoring, and HydroComm Pro for both. The products can be more effective, convenient, and cost-effective than home test strips and kits or onsite pool cleaning services.

(Photo Courtesy of Aiper)

HydroComm products use advanced sensors to track five markers of pool cleanliness: TDS, EC, pH, temperature, and ORP levels. These devices put this info in the palms of users’ hands, via Aiper’s app, giving them real-time data and a rating of the safety of their pool water for swimming. The products also provide historical data and expert pool advice for optimizing water quality.

IrriSense

Hose-end systems aren’t the most efficient way to irrigate, but in-ground systems aren’t always cost-effective or easy to install. Fortunately, there’s another option: smart irrigation systems. According to Aiper’s research, these can benefit those who:

• Are hose-end users without underground irrigation systems

• Have small- to medium-sized lawns

• Have lawns that are used frequently year round with various maintenance needs

(Photo Courtesy of Aiper)

IrriSense, Aiper’s smart irrigation system, offers customizable watering zones. It has a 39-foot spray range and 4,800-square-foot coverage to work with any lawn shape while optimizing water use.

In addition, its technology mimics rain to hydrate 4,800 square feet, helping to avoid overwatering and keep soil healthy. What’s more, the machine accounts for blind spots and dynamically changes spray distances for full lawn coverage.

After a simple 15-minute installation, users can design their watering schedule, frequency, and depth via a companion app.

Click here to learn more about Aiper’s cordless robotic pool cleaners and irrigation systems.

