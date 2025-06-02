University of Memphis Global – an Online Path to a Better Future

I’ll be the first in my family to earn a college degree, and that’s something I hold very close to my heart.

My family and I moved to the United States in 2014. We chose Memphis as our second home to start fresh and build a better future.

When I graduated high school in 2020, I decided to join the Army Reserve so I could work full-time to help support my family financially. Along the way, my parents always reminded me of the importance of a college degree. Honestly, I struggled with the decision between choosing work over school.

That changed when I discovered the University of Memphis Global (UofM Global) where I could earn my degree 100% online from an accredited, nationally recognized Carnegie R1 university. The flexibility of the program made it possible to balance work, life, and education. Once I enrolled, I knew I made the right choice.

As an online student, I stayed involved with campus life through career fairs and joining student organizations like the Society of Human Resource Management. I wanted to get the most out of my college experience and connect with people who shared my passion for HR.

Last November, I deployed to Kuwait, with a month left of fall semester. Thanks to the support and structure of UofM Global, I was able to finish strong, even making the Dean’s List. I’m taking four classes while serving on active duty, and I’m proud to say I’ll be graduating in May.

Being able to serve my country, support my family and earn my degree means the world to me. I feel ready to take on whatever comes next.