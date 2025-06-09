Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Transforms Maternal Care, Champions Equity and Dignity for All Mothers

Although in some areas, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives may be declining in healthcare, birth equity remains a priority for many hospitals in California, including Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach. Raising awareness and developing strategies for birth equity is crucial to addressing racial and social disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes. In the United States, Black and Hispanic mothers are significantly more likely to experience complications during childbirth and have higher mortality rates as compared to other groups.

At Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, over 5,500 babies are born each year. Our community is diverse, with many of our mothers coming from Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander and other non-white backgrounds. According to the United States Census Bureau, approximately 43.4% of Long Beach’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, 11.9% as Black or African American and 12.8% as Asian. The city also has a significant Cambodian community, which is the second-largest outside of Cambodia.

As a community hospital serving the greater Long Beach area, we prioritize training and awareness around unconscious bias among our patients and caregivers. We have the necessary tools to effectively record and analyze data.

Statistics from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that the maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black women is 49.5 deaths per 100,000 live births – significantly higher than for White (19), Hispanic (16.9) and Asian (13.2) women in 2022. These disparities highlight the urgent need for focused interventions and systemic changes in maternal healthcare.

Several factors contribute to the higher maternal mortality in minority communities. Structural racism and implicit bias within the healthcare system can lead to inadequate prenatal care, delayed diagnosis and treatment of pregnancy-related complications, and disparities in access to maternal healthcare services. Furthermore, socioeconomic factors further exacerbate these disparities in maternal outcomes among minority women.

Addressing the crisis requires removing systemic barriers to quality maternal healthcare. Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital recognizes the ongoing work needed in minority health and has made it a priority. No one should be denied basic or standard healthcare due to their race or ethnicity. Therefore, we are committed to becoming the change, recognizing that much work lies ahead.

At the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s, our healthcare providers and care teams undergo cultural competency training to better understand the unique needs and experiences of minority patients. Additionally, we have partnered with the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative as one of five hospitals selected for their significant demographics of racial and ethnic minority populations. This partnership focuses on addressing birth inequities, educating staff, sharing data and creating a Hospital Action Guide to empower hospitals nationwide to engage in this vital work.

Since focusing on these initiatives, we have seen an almost 10% increase in Black mothers reporting that they always feel like they are treated with courtesy and respect. These patient-reported measures enhance the relationship between the patients and care providers to ensure that patients’ voices are heard and that their birth experience preferences are honored. Evidence indicates that these improvements will help close the disparity gap in birth outcomes for Black women and their newborns.

Currently, Miller Children’s & Women’s is working to implement all recommendations from the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses’ (AWHONN) respectful maternal care framework and evidence-based clinical practice guidelines. Our care teams, including our Respectful Maternal Care Champions, are here to enhance the overall experience of our Black and Brown patients, utilizing technology like Irth App, a unique Yelp-like platform for parents of color to leave and find reviews of OB/GYNs, birthing hospitals and pediatricians. By analyzing patient responses shared through this app, we can redefine our care based on patient experiences and make births safer, more respectful and equitable.

