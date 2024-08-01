RNV Construction: Building on a Human Scale

The story of Ruel Villacrusis and his company RNV Construction is about the rewards of hard work and entrepreneurship, and above all, the importance of working with a committed team.

At 37 years of age, after a life dedicated to construction in Saipan, civil engineer and Filipino construction worker Ruel Villacrusis decided it was time to open his own construction company.

RNV was incorporated in May 1999, and 25 years later, the company is the leading full-service construction company from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) and one of the archipelago’s biggest success stories. “There is no elevator to success, and so I did it step by step, making sure I got it right,” Villacrusis said.

At first, establishing his vision required frugality and sacrifices. Still, the time was right for an experienced constructor able to navigate the particular difficulties of the sector in the CNMI. Challenges included securing reliable suppliers and transporting them to Saipan, procuring finishing materials only produced in the U.S. mainland, and solving the problem of scarcity in the workforce. “It was a logistical challenge, but the secret was focusing on the human resources,” added Villacrusis, whose company provides various employee benefits. “I have been fortunate with people, and because I care for them, they care for me.”

Starting with individual jobs primarily focused on renovation and house construction, RNV began distinguishing itself among competitors for its quality and know-how. It soon found access to construction bonds, which opened a wide door for business: the ability to bid on projects with federal funding requiring significant borrowing.

Today, RNV is a competitive construction company with the human resources to build any horizontal and vertical structure and a proven track record in all project phases, from conceiving and defining to planning, implementing, completing, and evaluating. Despite its success, RNV still handles its projects, following the principle that no client is too small and starting every new project as if it were the first one. “Every construction project is a challenge, just like in life; every day is a different challenge, and you just have to face it squarely and with seriousness,” Villacrusis added.

This work ethic secured RNV contracts with Tinian and Saipan international airports for renovations and improvements, as well as fit-outs with high-end boutiques such as T-Galleria, the ARC Building in Garapan, and the Duty-Free Shops. RNV feels fortunate for con with FEMA and completing various residential houses all over Saipan.

The Route 36 Project.

In addition, they have also finished one of their biggest road projects, the Route 36 (Windward/Chalan Kalabera) Road Improvements Phase II. “We do little advertising because we have found that the best networking is example and word-of-mouth,” says Villacrusis, adding that “on a small island, your work is your reputation, and our reputation is one for quality and affordability, transparency, and professionalism.”

Soon after gaining ground with RNV, and particularly after the experience of the pandemic, Villacrusis began to diversify into other promising businesses in the archipelago so that the different branches could protect each other in cases of low tourism, changing U.S. law or other unforeseen moves in the market. Today, Villacrusis runs a remittance company (RNV Forex), pawnshops (Villaroyal Pawnshop) with four locations in Saipan, insurance (Ecosure Insurance), wholesale & general merchandise company (Best Deal General Merchandise) and various apartment rentals (Homesmart Residences). “My father was not rich, but he understood money, and he always told me not to put too much money in the bank but to keep reinvesting. Otherwise, you will be- come lazy and you will not work as hard,” Villacrusis remembers with a smile.

