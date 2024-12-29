A Journey of Restoration and Luxury in Cambodia

Behind the pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters and world-class villas of Song Saa Private Island lies an inspiring story of environmental rehabilitation and sustainable development, a testament to the transformative power of community, nature and vision.

A Vision Born from Ruins

When Melita Koulmandas moved to Cambodia in 2004, she planned to stay for just one year. However, a chance encounter with two islands off the country’s coast changed her life and the fate of the islands forever. In 2006, she acquired the islands – Koh Ouen and Koh Bong, known as the “Sweetheart Islands” – from a local fisherman. At the time, the islands were covered in rubble, with the surrounding waters ravaged by dynamite fishing. The marine ecosystem was nearly obliterated, and the local community was struggling with no access to proper education or healthcare.

“The islands were devastated. The marine life was gone, the beaches were eroded, and the community was barely getting by. But I could see the potential. If we could restore the islands, we could bring life back - not just for nature but for the people too,” Koulmandas recalls.

Healing Nature and People

From the start, the project wasn’t just about building a luxury resort. It was about restoring the islands’ natural beauty and creating opportunities for the local community. Koulmandas began working with local families, employing women to help clean up the islands while the men continued fishing. As the cleanup progressed, she learned more about the local history and the destructive effects of dynamite fishing. Together with the community chiefs, she established Cambodia’s first protected marine reserve, designating no-fishing zones to allow marine life to regenerate.

“Seeing the fish return, the beaches recover and the community come together was incredibly rewarding. A year and a half later, we had barracudas swimming around the islands, and the sand was coming back to the beaches. It showed me that if we remove the barriers for growth, nature does the rest,” says Koulmandas.

A Sustainable Sanctuary

After hard work and lobbying, Koulmandas and her partners secured a 99-year lease on the islands. She knew the development had to be in harmony with the environment. Low-impact construction was key, as was a commitment to sustainability. The resort was designed with a focus on blending seamlessly with the natural surroundings, keeping the footprint light and environmentally conscious.

“I was always told during the design and construction that what I wanted couldn’t be done in Cambodia. But I knew we could create something world-class that respected the land and the people. And I was right. Today, Song Saa stands as a model of sustainable luxury,” Koulmandas says proudly.

In 2011, Song Saa Private Island officially opened, offering guests 24 stand-alone villas, each designed to immerse you in the island’s natural beauty. With 160 staff members - all from nearby villages - the resort is a place of tranquility and renewal. Guests enjoy expansive views, private pools, a world-class spa and a preserved coral reef. “Song Saa offers more than just luxury. It’s a place where people can reconnect with nature and themselves,” Koulmandas says.

Giving Back to the Community

Beyond the resort, Koulmandas’ commitment to the community continues through the Song Saa Foundation. Independent of the resort, the foundation focuses on marine conservation, education and healthcare for the local population. From protecting marine life to providing schooling and health services, the foundation has had a lasting impact on the surrounding area.

“The foundation has always been about more than just the islands. We want to uplift the entire region because all parts are connected. What we do on land affects the sea, and what happens in the sea affects the communities. It’s all part of a larger ecosystem,” Koulmandas explains.

New Projects on the Horizon

Koulmandas’ work is far from over. In addition to managing Song Saa, she is now expanding her vision to new projects across Cambodia. By the end of this year, the resort will launch a well-being sanctuary that integrates the spiritual and physical healing traditions of Cambodia’s Buddhist culture. The sanctuary will offer wellness retreats and programs that feed both the body and soul.

“We’ve always been spiritual, but this new project takes it a step further. We’re creating healing spaces that draw on the local culture and provide incredible well-being journeys for our guests,” says Koulmandas.

Looking further ahead, Koulmandas is working on a new project in northern Cambodia. She has acquired 200 hectares of deforested land and for the past two and a half years has been working on its restoration and regeneration using native tree seeds and local expertise, taking everything she has learned from Song Saa and applying it to this new project. Already seeing tremendous results, she is adamant that Cambodia’s potential is limitless, and investing here will not only bring returns but the joy of being part of something beautiful. “Do your research, find partners you trust”, she concludes with a smile, “but more importantly, come to Cambodia and see for yourself what is happening here.”